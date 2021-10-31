“We had to crack down”: The negligence that impacted two Star Academy candidates

In 2001, TF1 kicked off season 1 of the star Academy. Thus, viewers were able to discover the candidates who were going to join the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys. All were motivated to learn to be real artists. But some also took the opportunity to abuse food a little, as the producer Alexia Laroche-Joubert recalled during the bonus for the 20 years of the show, broadcast on October 30, 2021.

The candidates who particularly followed season 1 remember this. Jenifer and Carine overindulged the sweets when they are edited. Thus, the first had taken no less than 7 kilos and the second was 5 kilos more on the scale. This therefore prompted production to take drastic measures.





“It turns out that we had neglected the power supply problem at startup. We started out with lots of cakes, sweets, etc. And it turns out that there are two who particularly appreciated the generosity of the production. There was a volume increase and a hiss problem. And the two of them weren’t very happy with that. So we had to crack down“, Alexia Laroche-Joubert told Nikos Aliagas.

Viewers then rediscovered footage in which the 51-year-old woman, who was the director of the castle at the time, pulled Carine and Jenifer’s suspenders up a bit. She explained to them that she was going to remove all the sweets and that they would only be allowed one pie a week. A memory which greatly amused the mother of Aaron (17 years old, born from his former love with Maxim Nucci), Joseph (7 years old, born from his former relationship with Thierry Neuvic) and a youngest born last May of his union with Ambroise, as well as Carine.