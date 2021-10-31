“We have the impression that people do not understand” the urgency of the fight against global warming, deplores a climatologist

“We have the impression that people do not understand” the urgency of the fight against global warming and the serious consequences of this warming on the Earth and on our lives, deplores the climatologist and former vice-president of the IPCC, Jean Jouzel Sunday October 31 on franceinfo, a few hours before the start of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

franceinfo: In the Paris agreement, the rich countries had recommitted themselves to pay 100 billion dollars a year to developing countries to help them adapt to climate change. Where we are ?

Jean Jouzel: We are at $ 80 billion, according to an OECD estimate, and that is really extremely regrettable. We understand the developing countries and the fact that we are not there, we, the rich countries, is extremely regrettable. We understand the anger of these developing countries and their disillusionment. Moreover, we know the bad students, like Russia, Mexico, Brazil who, instead of strengthening their ambitions, are in the process of reducing them and today have lower commitments than those they had at the time. the Paris agreement. The cry of alarm from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is very clear: this is a one-way ticket to disaster.

To have chances of remaining around 1.5 degrees, we only have ten years of carbon dioxide emissions at the current rate, 25 years to reach 2 degrees. We can clearly see the difficulties. When we talk about 1.5 degrees, it is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Even if some countries have announced it, none is really taking the path, that’s the problem. So it may be too late for 1.5 degrees. We always hope that the objective of 2 degrees can be respected but we must do the maximum because the teaching of the last report of the IPCC is that each degree counts and that vulnerability is at the rendezvous. If we go up to two degrees, all the coral reefs will be affected, increasingly important heat waves, the sea level a little higher at the end of the century. This is all that is in front of us and we have the impression that people do not understand.

Who, in particular, doesn’t seem to understand? The leaders or the citizens?

Each of us, it must be said. Even those who know. Knowing is not enough to act, perhaps that is the difficulty. The action is difficult but the action is also extremely attractive in terms of economic dynamism. Going towards this low-carbon society is an economic dynamism. But of course we must help the developing countries to succeed in this turning point. According to demographers’ forecasts, Africa for example will have one billion more inhabitants in 2050. If it develops in a carbon society, we will have lost this fight against global warming, we will be beyond 2 degrees . The problem is that we have to help Africa develop on a low carbon trajectory.