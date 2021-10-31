“We prevent vaccinated people from talking about side effects!” “

Here is a video of the Florida general surgeon, Joseph A. Ladapo. Against the grain of single thought, very critical of the vaccine since his appointment as surgeon general on September 21, 2021 by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. And it is true that the facts support him regarding the alleged vaccine protection rate of over 90% and the blocking of transmission:

“Do you remember when people told you that these vaccines were going to block transmission and the protection rates were over 90%? Well guess what? Here we are about ten months later, and we find that the data shows that for some of the vaccines the protection against infection is less than 40% and even less than that for some of them. As we now know, these vaccines do not prevent transmission. “ Ladapo goes on to say that people who have had side effects from the vaccine have been silenced: “Healthy people who have had side effects after vaccines, there has been a concerted effort to prevent sharing their story, their experience, preventing them from receiving the attention they clearly should be receiving. “



Transcription



“So this idea, I’ve heard some leaders say things like: “We will create safe workplaces by making these vaccines mandatory.” Well, the two things are separate, because infections can still happen whether people are vaccinated or not. I mean, it’s very obvious. And you remember these people also telling you that all these infections from vaccinated people were rare. Well, they’re obviously not uncommon. In fact, they are common. This is the truth ! So this idea that vaccination obligations are necessary to create safe workplaces is a complete lie and not at all supported by science. In fact, science is saying something that is completely the opposite. Some people are uncomfortable with these vaccines due to the climate of scientific dishonesty about the state of science. Whether it’s natural immunity, its denial despite the data, or, in the case of vaccines, the need for open and honest discussions about efficacy and safety. There was dishonesty around it. The reality of the safety of these vaccines is absolutely not public. Healthy people who have had side effects after vaccines, there has been a concerted effort to prevent sharing their story, their experience, preventing them from receiving the attention they clearly should be receiving. It is completely ridiculous. Americans feel it. Many Americans can sense that there is complete dishonesty about the safety of the vaccine. “

