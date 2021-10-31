what becomes of George Clooney’s ex-girlfriend in France?

George Clooney loves France, as proof the 60-year-old actor acquired this year the Canadel de Brignoles estate in the Var, a property of 170 hectares. But this passion for France goes back a long way: remember, in the 90s, Hollywood’s sexiest sexagenarian fell in love with a young woman who was going to make him lose his mind! Céline Balitran met George Clooney in 1996, then superstar of the series Urgences, during a Parisian evening. Hostess in a popular restaurant in the capital, Céline Balitran had absolutely no idea who he was. “When I saw him, I fell in love. He smiled at me, I smiled at him. We saw each other and we could not take our eyes off each other,” she recalls to Paris Match.

Mad in love, the young woman then aged 23 left everything to live alongside the man of her life in the States. But after 3 years of love, the handsome actor puts an end to their love story. “I left Céline because I had more and more work (…) Céline did not hold up. She is a great girl, but she ended up doubting our chances of survival. relationship, “explained Amal’s husband in the columns of Esquire magazine. Now 47 years old, she was born on October 31, what becomes of Céline Balitran?





After having known the red carpets and social evenings, Céline Balitran tried to surf on this notoriety after her breakup. She worked as a model, but also tried herself on reality TV (…)

