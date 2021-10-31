What becomes of Yoann Gourcuff?

Emmanuel LANGELLIER, Media365: published on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 10:52 a.m.

Former playmaker Yoann Gourcuff left the field for several years. What has become of him since?

Yoann Gourcuff, does that mean anything to you? It will soon be three years since the talented attacking midfielder hung up his boots. On January 23, 2019, the international tricolor and his last club Dijon FCO decided by mutual agreement to end their collaboration, and at only 32 years old, Gourcuff terminated his contract to retire. After passing through Stade Rennais (twice), AC Milan, Bordeaux, Lyon and Dijon, the former number ten tiptoed off the pitch, victim of repeated injuries.

Settled in Lorient with his wife Karine Ferri

Selected 31 times for the French team (4 goals), Yoann Gourcuff never really regained his stratospheric level in the 2008-09 season, which ended with a superb title of champion of France with the Girondins de Bordeaux. Under the orders of Laurent Blanc, the playmaker had shone. But what has become of him since this month of January 2019? We heard from the former attacking midfielder through his wife.





TV host Karine Ferri and Yoann Gourcuff are living in Brittany, in Lorient, with their two children, Maël (born in 2016) and Claudia (born in 2018). “The idea is that the priority remains my children and my husband,” explained Karine Ferri, who has been filming since the start of the school year, in an interview given to the show “50 minutes inside” on TF1, Saturday. Today, they have understood that mum also thrives in her work, and that to have a fully fulfilled mum, mum also needs to find the sets. I like being here (in Brittany), I like the shade and the light. “

Stay-at-home father with two children

“When Yoann was on the field and playing football, it was important for me to be close to him, to accompany him. We’ve always been very cool about each other’s schedules and career choices. I think that’s love, ”added the host, very present in Paris for her professional obligations. During this time, Yoann Gourcuff takes care of the children. The former player is therefore a busy stay-at-home dad.