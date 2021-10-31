What changes on November 1 for motorists

Snow tires or chains: this time, it’s mandatory (or almost)

We made it this time ! Announced for more than a year, the obligation to acquire winter equipment comes into force on November 1 (and will be valid until March 31). The motorist has a choice: either fit four winter tires or have at least two chains or two socks in his trunk.

But this measure is not national: it is applied in around thirty departments located in mountain ranges. And a majority of them did not generalize it, retaining a more or less long list of their municipalities! A hell of a mess … to the point that the government has decided not to sanction the breaches for this first winter.

Waze, Coyote: police reports blocked

Another measure announced a long time ago and which becomes effective on November 1: the reporting of certain road checks may be prohibited. Guidance systems, such as Waze, and specialized warning systems, such as Coyote, are therefore likely to sound less! However, there is a defined framework: this will concern certain controls related to alcohol, drugs, terrorism and kidnapping alerts. Speed ​​controls will not be affected. It will be the police who will make a request to the prefects, who will then require the connected services not to display the reports.





Time change: caution at the end of the day

The time changes overnight from Saturday 30 to Sunday 31 October. Watch out for new traffic conditions, with a night falling earlier. Every year, road safety finds that this leads to an increase in fatalities. Due to the decrease in light, pedestrians and cyclists are even more vulnerable. They must therefore equip themselves to be more visible. Motorists are urged to be more careful, slowing down and respecting priorities.

ZFE: imminent in Toulouse

It is only a matter of days before the implementation of the Low Emissions Zone in Toulouse. Everything has been ready for a few weeks, but there is a delay for legal aspects, which the metropolis hopes to resolve as soon as possible. The first step will be the ban on Crit’Air and unclassified utilities and heavy goods vehicles. Maybe sometime in November!

Fuels: always at cost

To lighten the budget of motorists a little, brands are extending the offers on fuel that they launched in October. Leclerc stations will be at cost until November 14. For Intermarché, it will be at cost price on Friday and Saturday until the end of the month.