What is the metaverse, this virtual universe presented as “the Internet of the future”?

The term “meta-universe” (meta-universe contraction) was first mentioned by Neal Stephenson, an American science fiction writer. In his novel Snow crash (French title: The Virtual Samurai), published in 1992, it describes an apocalyptic futuristic universe, from which the characters can momentarily escape by plunging into a virtual reality universe, in which everyone can evolve through their avatar.

This metaverse is therefore a glimpse of how an Internet based on virtual reality could evolve in the near future: a fictitious virtual world, composed of several distinct and persistent spaces, populated by user-controlled avatars. If the concept was thought by Stephenson about thirty years ago, the term has come back to the fore since Mark Zuckerberg made it known that he wanted to develop a metaverse.

Facebook – recently renamed Meta – has also just corroborated its statements by announcing the creation of 10,000 jobs in Europe, dedicated to this new major project – in particular to the manufacture of virtual and augmented reality devices necessary to access to the future metaverse. According to Zuckerberg, virtual reality headsets will eventually become as ubiquitous as smartphones. But what exactly is this “maximalist and interconnected set of experiences” on which the Meta metaverse will be based?

Interoperable information and communication tools

Virtual spaces, in 3D, shared and linked to each other to form a whole universe, this is the basic idea of ​​the metaverse. More importantly, this is about persistent spaces – something that sets the metaverse apart from most multiplayer online games, which typically only give access to non-persistent instances. New technologies are truly the catalysts for the transition from the current Internet to this futuristic concept; these technologies encompass extended reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, computer vision, cloud computing, video conferencing, live event broadcasting and future mobile networks.

The metaverse ecosystem must allow users to “live”, via their avatar, in an autonomous, persistent and shared domain. Human social interaction will also be the central element of the metaverse. However, it should be understood that this is not a game and that it will not be owned by a single company. We really have to imagine the metaverse as a global Internet, but in 3D, where all information and communication services and tools will be interoperable and will offer a completely immersive user experience. It will be possible to work in this metaverse, but also to attend concerts or enjoy other leisure activities, just like in the real world.

Just as you could create a document in Microsoft Word and then send it via Gmail to a colleague to then read on an iPad, the elements that make up the metaverse will have to move from product / service to product / service. other, while retaining their value and function. THE’Open Metaverse Interoperability Group has been specially created to promote a future where the different metavers will share their technology so that the avatars can pass from one to the other in a transparent way – in the same way that one can currently pass from a website to another on the Internet without changing browser.

A new way to have fun and consume

It’s not really one, but the metaverse has several things in common with online multiplayer games, which also feature shared interactive worlds. The game Second life, released in 2003, was the first example of what comes closest to a metaverse: a 3D virtual universe created by users themselves through their avatars.

No mission to accomplish or specific objective to achieve; the principle is to evolve as well as possible in this virtual world, by buying goods (with the currency of the game, the Linden dollar, convertible into American dollars), by exchanging services, by organizing events, etc. At its peak, the game had nearly a million regular users. The group Duran Duran even organized concerts and created its own space within this universe in 2006.

Linden Lab, which developed the game, manages the graphics rendering and maintains the equipment needed to host the data. But in 2007, weakened among other things by the subprime crisis, the game aroused less interest and many companies having created shops within this universe decided to leave the adventure, spaces were abandoned, etc. But Second Life still exists! In 2019, Linden Lab claimed 800,000 users logging in at least once a month.

The creator of the game Roblox, David Baszucki, also has the firm intention to invest the metaverse. Released in 2004, the game is of type sandbox ; the principle is to create games, then to introduce them to other players. ” Just as mail, telegraph, telephone, text and video are utilities for collaborative working, we believe that Roblox and the metaverse will become essential tools for business communication. “He told the New York Times. Note that Roblox Corporation bought the start-up Loom.ai last year, specializing in the creation of virtual avatars capable of reproducing the personality traits of their user through machine learning. In April 2021, the Roblox platform would have reached 202 million unique users.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games – a major player in the video game industry, behind Fortnite among others – is obviously very interested in the metaverse. Fortnite has largely evolved in this direction, including concerts, branded events and much more in its own digital world. Last August, for example, millions of Ariana Grande fans were able to attend a series of concerts through the game. And as soon as a blockbuster is about to be released in theaters, players can endorse the “ skins ”associated with the film in question.

But partnerships could go much further: Sweeney recently told the Washington Post that he envisions a world where an automaker wishing to advertise a new model could drop their car into that world in a way that users can try it. Likewise, during an online shopping session, it might be possible to try on digital clothing, with its avatar, and then order it to be shipped to the real world.

Just imagine all these experiences, not behind a screen, but being totally immersed in these worlds by means of virtual and augmented reality equipment: this is what the metaverse should look like.

Facebook / Meta in the starting blocks

The Metaverse is therefore generating great enthusiasm among high net worth investors and large tech companies, including Meta; and for good reason, everyone wants to be ready to integrate this future version of the Internet. In this context, the company has invested heavily in virtual reality – and this, as early as 2014, when it bought the company Oculus VR for an amount of 2 billion dollars; its latest product, the Oculus Quest 2, released a year ago, has sold over 5 million copies, breaking all sales records for virtual reality headsets! A new version of the product, even more sophisticated, should soon see the light of day.

At his company’s last annual conference, held on October 28, Zuckerberg clarified his own vision of the metaverse. This will combine augmented reality and virtual reality universes, in which users will be able to interact, through their digital avatars. It will be possible to work remotely with colleagues, in virtual offices, or to have fun, as mentioned above. Meta’s platform should also integrate a virtual version of Facebook Marketplace, through which it will be possible to sell digital products and services.





Meta has already developed several virtual reality applications: Facebook Spaces – a virtual reality social network application launched in 2017 – is now replaced by Horizon worlds ; a change that is part of the continuity of the collaborative work application Horizon Workrooms launched this summer, which can bring together up to 16 people in virtual reality, represented by their avatars.

Also note the upcoming arrival ofHorizon Home, a home environment for the Oculus Quest, which will offer the possibility of inviting friends into its own space, then chatting or launching applications in VR with them. Customization options for this space – similar to those offered in the old application Oculus Rooms – are also on the program. By setting milestones in the personal and professional spheres of its users, Meta is gradually building the foundations of its future metaverse.

A blockchain-based virtual economy

In the first quarter of 2021, Facebook / Meta claimed 2.85 billion monthly active users and 1.88 billion daily active users worldwide. If all of these people made the metaverse, it could become the greatest VR experience yet. But according to the company, the metaverse as such won’t see the light of day for at least 10 to 15 years. And for good reason: these advanced digital worlds will need better, more consistent and more mobile connectivity – an issue that should be addressed with the rollout of 5G, however.

The decentralized technology on which cryptocurrencies are based, the blockchain, will also play a major role in the economy of this virtual universe. The growing interest in NFTs, which can reliably track the ownership of digital goods, could provide some insight into how this economy works. The NFTs, the ” non fungible tokens », Are unique digital tokens, not reproducible and not interchangeable, which allow to authenticate a real or virtual object (an image, a video, an audio file…).

For example, on the Decentraland platform – an open source interactive virtual reality platform in which users can buy, use and build on virtual land – the system guarantees its users full property rights, as well as permanent registration of ownership on the Ethereum blockchain. The currency used, called MANA, is used to buy NFT land or artwork; Sotheby’s auction house owns land in Decentraland where it has built a replica of its London galleries.

When it comes to collaborative work, visiting art galleries, attending a concert, trying on a new car or new clothes, the concept of metavers could indeed provide an unprecedented experience; when it comes to carrying out a simple search on Wikipedia or declaring taxes online, this 3D Internet of the future appears, on the other hand, a tad oversized (!).