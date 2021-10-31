what score for the 20 years of the “Star Ac ‘” on TF1?

Saturday evening, former candidates and professors gathered around Nikos Aliagas to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the cult TV show.

Nostalgia evening on Saturday on TF1. The private channel celebrated with great pomp the 20 years of “Star Academy”, the cult entertainment that revealed Jenifer, Nolwenn Leroy and Elodie Frégé. A success. Nearly 4.2 million curious people gathered in front of the program hosted by Nikos Aliagas, which represents 24.8% of the public. Two evenings are still planned in the coming weeks.

“READ ALSO -” Star Academy “: what becomes of the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys? The owner answers us

France 3 follows. Commissioner Magellan attracted 3.11 million followers and 15.8% market share. And it is disappointment for “Spectaculaire” and Cyril Féraud called to the rescue of Jean-Marc Généreux to raise the audiences of the program. Only 1.6 million viewers counted for an audience share of 8.5%. The first number broadcast last year attracted just over 2 million people and 10.7% audience share. M6 is neck and neck. NCIS: Los Angeles has won over 1.65 million people and 8.4% of PDAs.



