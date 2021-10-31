what to remember from the G20 which ended this Sunday

“Despite divisions, this G20 made it possible to obtain results”, welcomed Emmanuel Macron at the closing of the summit of the 20 richest countries in the world, this Sunday in Italy. Maintaining the objective of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees, “fiscal big bang” for multinationals, aid to the poorest countries, here is an overview of the main agreements concluded after a two-day meeting in Rome.

Climate: the Paris agreement reaffirmed

As the COP26 begins this Sunday, the members of the G20 wished to reaffirm their commitment on the demand to reduce global warming. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who hosted this meeting of heads of state, said on Sunday “proud” of the results of the G20 summit in Rome in the fight against global warming, specifying however that it was not there “that the beginning”.

The 20 heads of state first reaffirmed the objective of the Paris agreement, namely “keep the average temperature increase well below 2 degrees and continue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels”. But he goes a little further by adding: “keeping (the target of) 1.5 degrees within reach will require meaningful and effective actions and commitments from all countries”.

The G20 countries have also agreed to end “the granting of international public funding for new coal-fired power plants by the end of 2021”. On the other hand, it does not give an objective for the abandonment of coal at the national level. Many countries, particularly emerging countries, remain very dependent on this source of energy for their electricity production, all the more so in the current context of the global energy crisis. No precise date either to achieve carbon neutrality. The G20 only evokes the “mid-century”.

“Disappointed hopes”

The G20 countries will not arrive empty-handed at the Glasgow climate conference, but the commitments they agreed on Sunday in Rome environmental organizations are left hungry. UN chief Antonio Guterres says he is leaving the G20 in Rome with “disappointed hopes”. “If the G20 was a costume rehearsal for COP26, then world leaders have missed their cue”, said Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International. And to denounce a final G20 press release “weak, lacking in ambition and vision”.

International taxation

This is a matter that has been negotiated for months. The G20 countries have endorsed the agreement on international taxation, which aims to end tax havens, leaders welcoming “a historic achievement through which we will establish a more stable and fairer international tax system”. The agreement was concluded in early October under the aegis of the OECD by 136 countries, which represent more than 90% of world GDP. The reform should allow these countries to generate around $ 150 billion in additional revenue per year through a minimum 15% tax on multinationals.





The other part consists of reallocating a share of the profit tax paid by multinationals to the countries where they carry out their activities. The tax will therefore no longer be due only where their headquarters are located. Objective: prevent multinationals and especially Gafa (acronym designating the giants Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple) pay derisory taxes in relation to their income.

Anti-covid vaccines for developing countries

“To help achieve the global goals of vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022”, as recommended by the WHO, G20 countries pledge to take “measures to help strengthen the supply of vaccines and basic medical products in developing countries.” To this end, the G20 promises to“avoid export restrictions and increase transparency and visibility in vaccine delivery”.

$ 100 billion for “vulnerable countries”

Finally, the G20 countries commit to donate 100 billion dollars to vulnerable countries on the global amount of $ 650 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address the crisis caused by the pandemic. Pledges so far amount to around $ 45 billion. To date, 50 of the 73 eligible countries have requested and obtained deferral of interest payments, amounting to $ 12.7 billion, according to preliminary estimates.