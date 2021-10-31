when Anthony Lopes causes a broken wrist!

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

Anthony Lopes does damage without doing it on purpose! While the 94th minute of the match between OL and RC Lens was played out last night at Groupama Stadium, the OL goalkeeper made a big candle to clear the ball and caused a fractured wrist of a photographer! It was the injured who revealed it on his Twitter account this Sunday, revealing this totally unusual injury and explaining that he wanted to protect his girlfriend from the ball which was arriving on them in the EST stand.

But while kicking the ball with his hand, this photographer broke his wrist, spending his night in the hospital and coming out of there this Sunday morning at 7am with a plaster cast. He will have to undergo surgery tomorrow and will no longer be able to exercise his profession as a photographer until the beginning of 2022. No doubt, Anthony Lopes’ intention by making this candle was surely not to injure a supporter, who will therefore have passed. a very difficult end of the evening despite the victory …

To give you the news, Antho Lopes cleared a huge candle in the 94th, the ball literally fell on me and my girlfriend in La Tribune EST.

I hit the ball with my hand to protect my girlfriend and my wrist broke in the shock pic.twitter.com/OKCDrpPDGr

– Toma (@Jesuance) October 31, 2021