Who are Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé’s guests this Saturday, October 30, 2021?

Saturday evening, from 11:35 pm, the host and the journalist will notably receive François Hollande, Zaz and Laurent Baffie.

It has now become the new Saturday night meeting: “We are live” in the second part of the evening on France 2 presented for a season by Laurent Ruquier. The host was joined at the start of the school year by Léa Salamé who was one of his polemicists in “We are not lying”. For this new number, the duo will receive around ten guests.

Comedians Thais and Laurent Baffie, the weather journalist from France 2 Chloe Nabédian, the actress Myriam Boyer, the singers Zaz and Laura Cahen, the author Clara Dupond-Monod and the champion of France and Europe of beards and mustaches Nikolas Godet. For the political sequence of the talk show, the former President of the Republic Francois Hollande will answer questions from Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé on the occasion of the publication of his book Confront.

Last week, “On est en direct” drew 810,000 viewers and a 12% market share. The season record dates back to October 9, the day Cyril Hanouna came to the set to promote his political book. A little over a million curious counted and 16% of the public.