Who is Eric Adams, a former black anti-racist police officer and probable future mayor of New York?

If elected on Tuesday, Democrat Eric Adams will be the second African-American mayor in New York history

The position is, they say, the most perilous after that of President of the United States: the African-American Eric Adams should be elected on Tuesday mayor of New York, a consecration for this child of the poor neighborhoods out of delinquency and former anti-racist policeman.

This centrist of the Democratic Party will have to continue the work of his predecessor Bill de Blasio, who, despite his unpopularity, piloted the economic and cultural capital of more than eight million inhabitants in the storm of the pandemic that brought it down. knees (more than 34,000 dead).

If he beats well at the polls on Tuesday, as is almost certain in a city classified on the left, his Republican rival Curtis Sliwa, Eric Adams, 61, will be the second African-American mayor in New York’s history, after David Dinkins (1990-1993).

“The personality that suits New Yorkers”

During the Democratic primaries in June, he showed himself as a strong leader, defender of the middle and popular classes, at the forefront against racial discrimination. The former police officer also promised to be intractable against crime whose indicators have turned red in 2020, before a lull this year.

Rather attached to the right wing of the Democratic Party – unlike the far left New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – Eric Adams is known to be close to the business circles of “Big Apple” (“Big Apple”), the financial lung of the planet.

For Mitchell Moss, professor at New York University, “the mayor is the dominant political force in the city. You need someone who knows how to show authority ”. Bill de Blasio, who will leave his chair on December 31, is on the contrary considered “undecided” while Eric Adams “has the personality that suits New Yorkers who want to see their mayor in the field, in the neighborhoods and at work early. the morning “.

A budget of 98 billion

The mayor of New York manages the largest municipal budget in the United States, 98.7 billion dollars for the fiscal year 2021-2022, devoted in part to the exit from the health crisis. He has control over the country’s largest police force (NYPD, 36,000 employees) and the huge public education system strained by Covid-19.





In addition to the end of the pandemic – despite the opposition of certain municipal agents to compulsory vaccination – Eric Adams will have to manage as many cases as possible: maintaining the opening of schools, return to normal in Manhattan where thousands of businesses are closed and office towers remain half empty, glaring social inequalities, poor housing, infrastructure in poor condition, bad weather … Not to mention the expected closure of Rikers Island, the terrible overcrowded, ultraviolent and unsanitary prison.

The next mayor will also have to continue the reform of the police accused of having in his ranks violent, racist and corrupt agents, but without alienating his former powerful and unionized body of origin.

It is therefore an extraordinary journey for this child from Brooklyn born into a poor family, having flirted with crime in Queens as a teenager, before entering the police force and marrying a political career in the Democratic Party. He was in turn to every senator from the State of New York and president of the Brooklyn district, springboard to the mayoralty of New York.

Arrested at 15

Eric Adams says that at the age of 15, he was beaten by police officers during an arrest for a minor offense. This is what drives him to join the police: “I did not want a child to go through what I had endured, I tried to change the system from the inside”, he wrote in the “New York Times” in 2014.

He became a police officer in the mid-1980s at the age of 25, and spent 22 years there until the rank of captain. In 1995, he founded a union that fights against racism. Especially since the NYPD has been widely singled out, including through legal complaints, for the violent repression of anti-racist demonstrations of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, after the murder of African-American George Floyd by a police officer white in Minneapolis.

But Eric Adams is “a pragmatist rather than a leftist ideologue,” said Columbia University political scientist Robert Shapiro, and rejects the slogan “Defund the police” chanted in 2020 by the American left.

Finally, Eric Adams is proud to have gone vegan in 2016 to cure his diabetes and even wrote a cookbook to convince African Americans to do the same.