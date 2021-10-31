who is Nathalie Thu Huong-Lagier, his wife?

This Sunday, October 31, W9 broadcasts the documentary from 9:05 p.m. The Enigma Jean-Jacques Goldman. The opportunity to take a closer look at the one who has shared his life for many years: Nathalie Thu Huong-Lagier.
This Sunday, October 31, it’s W9’s turn to broadcast a documentary on Jean-Jacques Goldman after One day, one fate on France 3, The Story of Jean-Jacques Goldman on CStar and In the hearts of the French on C8: The Enigma Jean-Jacques Goldman, from 9:05 p.m. on the air. The show, presented by Jérôme Anthony, returns like these predecessors on the singer’s difficult beginnings and then the successes of the singer, (available in streaming since 2019), his involvement in the Enfoirés troupe or his texts for others, such as Patricia Kaas and Johnny Hallyday. A career (and a retirement!) That he was able to live alongside a certain Nathalie …
Nathalie Thu Huong-Lagier is 28 years younger than Jean-Jacques Goldman
Big fan of the singer, Nathalie Thu Huong-Lagier goes, in 1995, to a concert of his idol. The young woman born in 1979, then a student in mathematics, dares to knock on the door of the singer’s lodge. Although they are twenty-eight years apart, they quickly become friends and then begin a romantic relationship.
Nathalie Thu Hong-Lagier and Jean-Jacques Goldman have three daughters
By love, Jean-Jacques Goldman, who had made a nice gesture for his musicians at the time of his musical retirement, left Paris to settle near Marseille where he is from Nathalie Thu Huong-Lagier. In 2001, the couple got married. Two years later, the young wife obtained her aggregation in mathematics, then her doctorate in 2007. The couple had three daughters together: Maya, born in 2004, Kimi, born in 2005, and Rose, born in 2007. Jean-Jacques Goldman was already the father of three children born from a previous union: Caroline, in 1975, Michaël (businessmen who had justified himself on the presence of conspiratorial and anti-Semitic videos on his platform), in 1979, and Nina, in 1985 .