Who is the main actor of the film?

REMI WITHOUT FAMILY FILM. Maleaume Paquin plays the title role of the film Rémi sans famille released in 2018. His portrait.

[Mis à jour le 31 octobre 2021 à 20h30] Rémi sans famille is a 2018 adaptation of Hector Malot’s novel, published in 1878. In this film, Daniel Auteuil, Virginie Ledoyen and Ludivine Sagnier share the poster with Maleaume Paquin. It is this young boy, 13 years old at the time of the film’s theatrical release, who embodies Rémi’s orphan whose journey has moved thousands of spectators. The main actor of the film was born on December 9, 2005.

Maleaume Paquin began singing, being part of the Paris Opera choir, before starting a career as an actor in advertising. It was while participating in the filming of an advertisement that the teenager was spotted by the casting director of Rémi sans famille. It is therefore his first role and to open the doors of cinema and television to him: in 2019, we find him alongside François Damiens in Fourmi, then he plays a young Fred Testot in the series La Mante in 2020. So many roles that have opened wide the doors to the world of cinema.

Synopsis – The adventures of young Rémi, an orphan taken in by the gentle Madame Barberin. At the age of 10, he was torn from his adoptive mother and entrusted to Signor Vitalis, a mysterious traveling musician. At his side, he will learn the hard life of a mountebank and to sing to earn his bread. Accompanied by the faithful dog Capi and the little monkey Joli-Coeur, his long journey through France, made up of meetings, friendships and mutual aid, leads him to the secret of his origins …