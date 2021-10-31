why Algeria imitates Russia in the gas war

8:00 a.m., October 31, 2021

Are the Spaniards going to be able to heat themselves this winter without having to pay more? Not sure. As announced in August, Algeria will put an end to the supply of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline on Sunday. Inaugurated in 1996 and operated by the national giant Sonatrach, it routed 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas each year to Spain and Portugal via Morocco. If Spain depends on Algeria for half of the gas it consumes, the Shereefian kingdom, for its part, benefited from its status as forwarder with a toll that brought it up to 200 million euros per year.

A little sentence

Why punish Morocco in this way and handicap Spain at a time when energy prices are soaring? All it took was a short sentence in the heart of summer during a video conference at the United Nations to ignite the powder. The head of Algerian diplomacy, Ramtane Lamamra, recalled his country’s constant support for “the self-determination of the Saharawi people” in Western Sahara, administered since 1975 by Morocco. The Moroccan representative then replied that the Kabyle people in Algeria deserved “more than any other to fully enjoy their right to self-determination”. Supreme insult to the sovereignty and unity of Algeria which was added to the accusations according to which Morocco had instrumentalised the popular revolt of Hirak and supported the “terrorist” arsonists of the forests of Kabylia. Algiers therefore decided unilaterally to sever diplomatic relations with its neighbor. The borders were already closed, the ambassadors were recalled, and now the gas valve is now closed.

“Algeria curls up on itself and sets off on a headlong flight by using all its old reflexes of denouncing the hand of the foreigner to explain the crises that run through it, analyzes Pierre Razoux, academic director of the Foundation. Mediterranean Strategic Studies (Fmes). The geopolitical gain of this new initiative is zero but the Algerian authorities do not care, because the rise in gas and oil prices gives them leeway in the face of an opinion pending social redistribution. “





In Morocco, it is an understatement to say that the news was taken with disdain. The authorities of the new government of Aziz Akhannouch are even in talks with Spain so that it returns them by the same gas pipeline unused by Algeria which contributes to its consumption. “The rivalry between Algiers and Rabat is not new but Morocco, in recent years, has gained the upper hand; it has gone from a defensive posture to an offensive diplomacy in Africa and in particular in the Sahel, comments Flavien Bourrat, former head of the Maghreb program at the Strategic Research Institute of the Military School (Irsem). The kingdom is positioning itself more and more as an Afro-Atlantic space. ” According to him, it is possible that Algeria imitates Russia in its use of gas as a lever in political conflicts, as we saw recently with Ukraine or Moldova.

Europe embarrassed

The affair is in any case embarrassing for Europeans, who see Spain, the 5th largest economy in the Union, attempting to resolve its energy dependency problem on its own. The Algerian authorities have promised that everything will be done to compensate for the closure of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline. By doping for example the Medgaz gas pipeline, an undersea pipeline between the two countries but with a lower capacity. Then by increasing the deliveries of liquefied natural gas by LNG tankers, which is more uncertain given the current scarcity of these boats on the market and which should also increase prices.

As for the poisoned file of Western Sahara, the Europeans are taking refuge behind the United Nations and its new special envoy, Staffan de Mistura, his predecessor having thrown in the towel. It is up to him to try once again to organize a referendum in the Sahara and to prevent the war of words and gas from turning into an open conflict.