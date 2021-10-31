why Amazon and the LFP do not broadcast Khazri’s goal on their social networks

Saturday afternoon on the Saint-Symphorien field, AS Saint-Étienne striker Wahbi Khazri started from his own penalty area before kicking a strike from 68 meters, just behind the central circle, which deceived an Alexandre Oukidja very high on the ground. The Tunisian international (63 caps, 22 goals) scored the most distant goal in the history of Ligue 1 since the study of the statistics of the championship by Opta. However, if this spectacular goal could have been published on social networks to promote French football, no image was available … why?





What follows after this advertisement

Based on information from RMC Sport, two questions come into play: the use of images on one side and the League’s desire not to let extracts filter out. Indeed, the lots acquired by Amazon did not understand the dissemination of these images on official social networks, whether live or near-live, as the platform does Free Ligue 1. In addition, the French authority wanted to protect these images, thus allowing the League and AS Saint-Étienne to broadcast them on their own accounts from midnight Sunday.