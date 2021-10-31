why Lucie Lucas is relieved to have left “Dance with the stars”

At the time of her elimination from the show Friday night, the actress was particularly enthusiastic on the set.

“Mom come home kids!“. It is a cry from the heart that was heard on the set of “Dance with the stars”. At the end of the last issue of the show broadcast on Friday evening, Lucie Lucas was eliminated. Just minutes after the verdict, the star of Clem did not hide his joy on the floor of the program. His first thought was for his family.

“READ ALSO -” Dance with the stars “: eliminated, Wejdene mysteriously disappears before the end of the show





A relief confirmed in the columns of the Parisian the next day. “I had done my time on the show», Explains the actress to our colleagues. “I loved doing the show and really gave it my all, week after week. But now my body was really starting to suffer. And then, I wanted to see my childrenShe continues. Lucie Lucas is the mother of three children, aged between 3 and 11 years old. Due to the intensive training in the dance competition, she only saw them on Saturday evenings. “And I was too exhausted to play with them. After a while it got tough», She adds.

“READ ALSO -” Dance with the stars “: the jury impressed by the performance of Aurélie Pons, recently bereaved

After the departure of Lucie Lucas, they are only six couples in the competition of “Dance with the stars”, season 11. The celebrities still in the running are Bilal Hassani, Dita Von Teese, Tayc, Michou, Geremy Crédeville and Aurélie Pons .

»Follow all the information from TV Magazine on Facebook and Twitter .