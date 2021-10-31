why Raphaëlle Ricci is absent from special evenings

IN IMAGES – Saturday evening on TF1, viewers noticed the absence of the former teacher of scenic expression so dreaded by the students of six seasons. Explanations.

All the teachers from season 1 were there. From Armande Altaï to Kamel Ouali, via Mathieu Gonet or Alexia Laroche-Joubert, the director. All had made the trip to a studio in the Plaine Saint-Denis to record the three special evenings of the 20 years of the “Star Academy”, the first of which was broadcast on Saturday evening on TF1. All except Raphaëlle Ricci, the unforgettable teacher of scenic expression. At the time, the candidates feared it. It was she who debriefed their bonus service without sparing them on the comments. Six seasons to his name (from season 1 to 7 except the fourth), so why this absence on the twentieth anniversary?

Like all former teachers, Raphaëlle Ricci was obviously invited to participate in the programs hosted by Nikos Aliagas but she preferred to decline the invitation. “If I didn’t want to go on the next 20 years bonuses of the “Star Academy”, it’s not because I’m bitter, it’s not because I’m spitting in the soup, it’s not not because I’m denying six years of my life and it’s not because I’m angry with anyone either … Bin no, none of that and nothing crisp to give as a reason, I have just turned the page!“, She explains on her Facebook account.





The one nicknamed “Raphie” had also passed her turn for the filming of the documentary on “Star Ac ‘” broadcast last May on the front page. “Nostalgia is not my thing …She wrote at that time on Instagram to justify herself. “I wouldn’t have been there to do my job but just to be present, perhaps to testify, to actually do TV … And that, on the other hand, I don’t see the point of it.», She specified, adding to have passed«to many other things since“.

One detail is however omitted in these publications: Raphaëlle Ricci does not keep only good memories of this period. In April 2020, in a live on Instagram, she declared to have “received threats“At the time of the broadcast because of its image of”evilGiven in the show. “I had dog poop in my mailbox, people were coming in front of my house», She had explained according to remarks reported by TV-Leisure. This is why Raphaëlle Ricci decided to leave the telecrochet after season 7 won by Quentin Mosimann. “I said it was not possible for me to imagine that people might want to kill me. They certainly wouldn’t have acted out, but when the production decides to put bodyguards at your disposal 24 hours a day, it must have been serious. And again, the production had not given me all the details», She revealed again.

Sophrologist and grandmother

Last April, her mother Alice Dona confirmed that her daughter had suffered greatly from her image and lifted the veil on a difficult episode. “I attended a Christmas where she came to my house in tears with the gifts she had bought in a supermarket. He had been crushed all his packages“, Explained the singer to Jordan Deluxe. Since leaving the “Star Ac” in 2008, Raphaëlle Ricci has moved away from the spotlight and the world of music. Now 54 years old and sophrologist since last summer, she gives courses to manage stress and emotions in Seine-et-Marne (77). She also got married five years ago to Laurent Foulon, a singer, and became a grandmother of a little girl.