Why Wahbi Khazri’s incredible goal is nowhere highlighted by the LFP

THE SPORT SCAN – While he is touring the planet, the brilliant lob of Stéphanois is totally absent from the various online platforms of the Professional Football League. Explanations.

Since Saturday afternoon, Wahbi Khazri has been the most formidable ambassador of Ligue 1, of this “league of talents” put forward by the Professional Football League. The 68-meter lob (a record in Ligue 1) of the Saint-Etienne striker against Metz (1-1) has been repeated for several hours around the world on sports news channels (and some Twitter accounts blocked in France). A formidable promotional tool for the French Championship abroad only celebrated by the official account of the LFP with a graphic of the trajectory of the Stéphanois on the field before his astonishing inspiration.

SEE ALSO – Khazri’s nice free kick with Saint-Étienne against Angers on October 22 (2-2)





This very minimalist highlighting for one of the goals of the year did not fail to make disappointed Internet users react and who then set out in search of “stolen” images, easily available to review the magnificent sequence. . “To sell itself in the world, the LFP prefers to relocate matches in China rather than letting the images of a sumptuous goal spin on Twitter. Suddenly it gives this kind of ridiculous tweet. I do not believe it», Laments an Internet user referring to the idea, finally abandoned by the LFP, of relocating a Ligue 1 match to China (Monaco-Lyon of the 23e day), because of “health constraints“.

“If not, would it occur to you that putting the goal could make a good promotion for the championship?», Asks a tweeter. “You are ridiculous. Send an intern to the NBA if you want to sell the L1Another enraged, referring to the responsiveness of the leaders of American basketball who provide the best actions of the NBA matches for free in the hours following the end of the meetings.

In reality, the LFP simply does not have the TV rights dearly acquired by broadcasters authorizing it to post pieces of matches or actions online in the hours following a meeting. The media charter for the 2021-2022 season offers this possibility to clubs (TV, digital platforms, program blocks) only from midnight to the end of the day in Ligue 1. Concretely, AS Saint-Etienne including the match was broadcast live by Amazon Prime Video (the goal is also available on the Free Ligue 1 application of the operator Free) will not be able to highlight the jewel of its Tunisian striker from midnight this Sunday …