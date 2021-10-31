Will Assassin’s Creed Infinity be free-to-play? Ubisoft is already evading the question

The project Assassin’s Creed Infinity is no longer a secret, Ubisoft having revealed its existence a few hours after the leaks about her. This game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal as leaders is expected to revolutionize the approach to franchising, rumors have it that it takes a live service with regular content making us travel through the ages.



The editor has in any case already said that he will respect the narrative codes of the series, while bringing novelties to widen the audience of already substantial fans. He gave a layer of it during his last financial report, making the same kind of declaration, and especially by affirming thatAssassin’s Creed Infinity wouldn’t be a free-to-play, answering a more than legitimate question these days, especially if the approach live service is true.

“It won’t be free and this game will contain a lot of narrative elements,” said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot. “It will be a very innovative game but it will have what players already have in all Assassin’s Creed games, all the elements that they like to have from the start. It will be a huge game but with a lot of elements that already exist in the games that we have released in the past ”.

The CFO ofUbisoft, Frédérick Duguet, added that production was “still at an early stage of development”. The noise of the corridors evoked an exit in 2024 at the earliest, they were perhaps not wrong, especially thatUbisoft wants to devote 2022 to the extensions ofAssassin’s Creed Valhalla (available from € 37.75 at Amazon.com).



