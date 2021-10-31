Winner in Clermont, OM back on the podium in Ligue 1

The match: 0-1
Under the pouring rain of Gabriel-Montpied, OM did not show their most attractive face, but, in a week with three games, they did the job. That is to say to bring back the victory, without taking a goal, to stretch its series of unbeaten in the Championship (2 wins and 2 draws) and take the opportunity to overtake Lens and settle again on the podium. A good operation, as they say.
In a chopped game, sometimes made difficult by the weather conditions, it was Cengiz Ünder who made the difference in the 25th minute. The Marseillais then resisted against Clermontois first harmless (no shot on target at the break), then more urgent and dangerous. But neither Saîf-Eddine Khaoui (50th) nor Jim Allevinah (65th, 67th) nor Mohamed Bayo (75th, 83rd) found the fault.
Jorge Sampaoli can all the more rejoice in this success as he had left several executives on the bench, including Dimitri Payet and Arkadiusz Milik, who came into play in the second half (55th), or even Duje Caleta-Car. Because the Argentine technician, who did not hide it, also knows that an even more important meeting awaits him on Thursday, against Lazio, in the Europa League.
The player: Ünder restarts the machine
Important pawn of the moving devices of his coach (“My friends in Turkey ask me in which system we play with Sampaoli: I answer them ‘drop it’ and I change the subject”, moreover entrusted the person concerned to Canal +), Cengiz Ünder was in lack of success lately, after his start of the season canon (3 goals in his first 3 matches in L1, in addition to one in C3). The winger is once again decisive in Clermont, with this pretty and precious achievement (25th).
After a recovery from Bamba Dieng and a good launch from Mattéo Guendouzi, the Turkish international, preserved against Nice in midweek, placed a perfect coiled strike from the left, rendering Arthur Desmas helpless. On the other hand, the Auvergne keeper prevented the winger, rather rough (18 loss of balls), to afford a double in the second half (73rd).