Winner in Clermont, OM back on the podium in Ligue 1

The player: Ünder restarts the machine

Important pawn of the moving devices of his coach (“My friends in Turkey ask me in which system we play with Sampaoli: I answer them ‘drop it’ and I change the subject”, moreover entrusted the person concerned to Canal +), Cengiz Ünder was in lack of success lately, after his start of the season canon (3 goals in his first 3 matches in L1, in addition to one in C3). The winger is once again decisive in Clermont, with this pretty and precious achievement (25th).