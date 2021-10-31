With a great DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls are the first to bring down Jazz! | NBA

There is already no undefeated team in the NBA! The Bulls did not miss the opportunity to show their value against a large team of the Western Conference in a shock that will have kept all its promises.

In a boiling hot United Center, it was Donovan Mitchell who first stood out at the end of the first quarter. DeMar DeRozan answered him by chaining the baskets in turn to pass his own to +8 (32-24). After missing the victory at the buzzer against the Knicks, the former Spurs back seemed on a cloud and continues his festival at mid-distance (40-29).

But Utah quickly brought Chicago back to earth, especially when Donovan Mitchell planted a 3-point 9 yards with the help of the board to bring his own to -2 shortly before halftime (50-48). In the process, the outside missile of Joe Ingles and the lay-up of Rudy Gobert made the Jazz pass in front at the break with great efficiency (54-57).

In turn, the Mitchell-Gobert tandem allowed his team to take the lead. It is once again DeMar DeRozan who sounded the end of recess with a 2 + 1 and a “spin move” on Bojan Bogdanovic before concluding with the lay-up in transition (66-63). Alongside an equally important Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine provided a valuable stint at the end of the period with a lay-up and a tap-dunk (79-72).

It then remained to finish the job, which Chicago set out to do by moving to +17. Alex Caruso notably found for a dunk in transition before leaving it to Zach LaVine to chain a 3-point and an alley-oop on a wonderful serve from Lonzo Ball (94-77).

The late return instigated by the Clarkson-Mitchell-Bogdanovic trio was not enough. At 98-93, DeMar DeRozan placed a new “clinic” four yards away. It was then Nikola Vucevic who ignited the United Center with a “catch-and-shoot” behind the arc and a final lay-up which secured the victory for his people (107-99).

WHAT YOU MUST REMEMBER

– A benchmark match for Chicago. In search of certainties in a season where they present themselves with great ambitions, the Bulls did not miss their meeting against the Jazz, a shock at the top but also an important test for the troops of Billy Donovan. With five wins to one loss, Chicago remains at the top of the Eastern Conference and confirms its new status after missing the playoffs five times over the past six seasons. These Bulls are serious business!

– The beefy Bulls in the final. Even though they conceded an 18-5 and were relegated to -17 in the middle of the last act, the Jazzmen managed to give the locals a hard time. But the latter showed their strength of character in the finale relying on the DeRozan-Vucevic pair to finish the job.

– The detail that kills. 20 balls lost, Quin Snyder could have limited his post-match speech to these three words, as such a failure remains crippling in the perspective of a victory away. Special mentions for Donovan Mitchell (6) and the Clarkson-Ingles tandem (4 each).

– Room for improvement. Even in victory and even after this successful start to the season, Chicago remains a running-in team and therefore still has areas for improvement. We can notably count the outside address which was faulty last night (5/21), but that Billy Donovan’s men were able to compensate perfectly in this match, in particular with a glowing DeMar DeRozan at mid-distance.

TOPS / FLOPS

✅ DeMar DeRozan. The rear obviously wanted to be forgiven for his last missed shot against the Knicks. DeMar DeRozan thus delivered all his panoply in mid-distance shooting with great efficiency (32 points at 13/22 shooting). He was also there during the key moments of the match, at the start of the game to set the tone and then back from the locker room, especially when Utah had regained the upper hand.

✅ Zach LaVine. Mention very well for the back of the Bulls who must deal with a thumb injury. A handicap that was hardly seen in this match, as Zach LaVine was also present and productive with his 26 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. We will remember in particular his monumental alley-oop on a service from Lonzo Ball to offer the biggest gap of the match to his team.

✅ Donovan Mitchell. The rear of the Jazz stood up to DeMar DeRozan by also stringing together the exploits in the first half. Throughout the game, he was a source of hope for Utah, as he seemed to be the only player able to keep the Jazzmen in the game. Author of 30 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, Donovan Mitchell ended up giving up arms. His awkwardness on the outside shot (2/11) and his 6 lost balls prevented him from pushing Chicago a little more in its entrenchments.

⛔ Jordan CLarkson. There are evenings like this where the address is not there. Jordan Clarkson had a nightmare for three quarters before waking up in the final act to finish with 16 points. The whole was however a little tight with its 5/19 shooting its 4 lost balls and its -14 to the +/-.

THE FOLLOWING

Chicago: the Bulls will prepare a trip to Boston, where they will be expected tomorrow night.

Utah: “Back-to-back” beefy for the Jazzmen who continue tonight in Milwaukee.



