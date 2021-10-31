Within 100 days of the Olympics, China facing an epidemic rebound

A situation ” serious and complex »: Beijing, the Chinese capital, tightens its health restrictions, as the country faces an epidemic rebound of Covid-19 within 100 days of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

In this context, the authorities, who apply a zero tolerance policy for any case of Covid-19, have pulled out all the stops to eradicate an epidemic outbreak for the moment very limited, with less than 300 cases.

Fourteen provinces are nevertheless affected in the thirties of the Asian giant, and the virus reached Beijing ten days ago. If these figures may seem derisory compared to those recorded daily in other parts of the world, they are pushing the authorities to redouble their vigilance in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, which will begin on February 4.

To curb the contagion, all cinemas in Beijing’s Xicheng District will have to remain closed until Nov. 14, the municipality said. This district, which includes neighborhoods located west of Tiananmen Square, has more than one million inhabitants.

The decision comes as China nationally reported 59 new locally-originated Covid cases on Saturday, a record number since mid-September. Among them, two additional cases in Beijing.

More virulent

The Universal Studios park, which opened at the end of September, announced on Saturday the presence of contact cases among its visitors last weekend. All staff have tested negative and no trace of the virus has been detected, assured the park, which has stepped up the screening of its employees and vaccination.

China, where the first cases of Covid were discovered almost two years ago, has since largely controlled the epidemic on its soil. The life has returned to normal since spring 2020 and the country has recorded just two deaths in over a year. However, localized foci appear sporadically.

The proportion of severe cases is higher than in previous epidemic rebounds, noted an official of the Ministry of Health, Guo Yanhong. According to her, 40% of patients are over 60 years old.





Canceled flights, postponed weddings

As a precaution, some six million Chinese across the country are under lockdown. The large city of Lanzhou (north-west) had created a surprise Tuesday by prohibiting any exit from home unless there is a compelling reason.

Thus, and with large-scale testing, the spread of the virus can be brought under control ” under a month “, Said the virologist Zhong Nanshan, one of the figures in the fight against Covid, on Saturday. However, he warned that the virus will not be able to ” not be eradicated in the short term “.

Entry to multiple regions is now conditional on presentation of a negative test, especially for travelers from areas where cases have recently been reported.

Friday, around the half of flights from Beijing’s two main airports have been canceled. And the authorities advise against leaving the capital unless necessary. They also asked Beijingers to postpone the weddings.