World Foot – Career over in Qatar for James Rodriguez after a stroke of madness?

Surreal scene in the Qatar Stars League where Colombian James Rodriguez was sent off this weekend. The former Real Madrid player, on loan from Everton, was on the brink of a fight with the referee after a foul he suffered.

A violent outburst of anger. This is how we could describe with simple words the scene, lunar and totally unexpected, seen in the Qatar Stars League. In the emirate’s championship, a rather ordinary match between Al-Arabi and Al-Rayyan, the club coached by Laurent Blanc. While Al-Arabi led 2-1 in stoppage time, it is the leader of Al-Rayyan, a certain James Rodriguez, who will be talked about. The former Real Madrid player and more recently Everton will literally explode with rage. Victim of a spectacular foul by Gabonese Aaron Boupendza, James showed signs of annoyance with the referee. A vehemence not to the taste of the person concerned who gradually lost patience in front of so much nervousness in the Colombian star and inflicted a yellow card on him.

A deliberate expulsion of James Rodriguez?

The blood of the Colombian player only turns and, seized with an uncontrollable rage, James Rodriguez then tried to attack, fortunately in vain, the referee, the Colombian star being retained by four of his teammates including the former Rennes, the Algerian international, Yacine Brahimi. Even if calm returned, the referee decided to sanction this behavioral deviation by expelling him a few seconds later. James Rodriguez obviously had to leave his partners, which he did with an attitude that could not be more provocative, sarcastically applauding the referee, cursing him and removing his jersey right after.





طرد محترف الريان خاميس رودريغيز Red card for James Rodríguez# مرسال_قطر pic.twitter.com/ErkY6C0qtO – مرسال قطر (@Marsalqatar) October 30, 2021

A strange attitude of a player not known for his misconduct and language during his career. Some even see it as a deliberate expulsion of James Rodriguez. The latter would still be annoyed by his loan to Qatar, he who played last season at Everton under the orders of Carlo Ancelotti. But, he did not live the departure of a coach that he appreciates and vice versa. In addition, the arrival of Rafael Benitez at the Toffees had been detrimental to him since he did not enter into the plans of the Spanish technician. Arriving in Qatar last September, he has played three matches and scored once. This incident clouded his arrival in the Gulf. To the point of already turning back? Some European clubs would not say no, he who was so close to a return to Porto this summer.