Xavi arrives in emergency, news from Agüero, 2 hard knocks to Real Madrid

MARCA: “What planet are you from? “

Marca tries a pun with Vinicius Junior to highlight his bright double yesterday in Elche (2-1). Real Madrid nevertheless have two hard knocks with injuries to Rodrygo and Mariano Diaz. Author of a good comeback, the former OL striker will even have to undergo nose surgery!

AS: “Vinicius MVP”

AS also dedicates the hero of Real Madrid yesterday to Elche by already asking for the title of MVP! “I didn’t do anything special with him. I simply gave him back his self-confidence, ”says Carlo Ancelotti to justify the Brazilian winger’s start to the season.

SPORT: “Xavi, don’t delay! “

SPORT calls for the urgent arrival of Xabi at the bedside of FC Barcelona, ​​where Sergi Barjuan took a point at Camp Nou for his big first on the bench against Alavés (1-1). “The arrival of Xavi is presented as more necessary than ever to change the course of a team without soul”, analyzes the Catalan newspaper. His arrival would be scheduled for Thursday.

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Confused”

Mundo Deportivo is not more gentle with the current level of FC Barcelona players but is more interested in the health of Sergio Agüero. After lying on the ground in the middle of a match, the Argentine striker was taken to hospital. Diagnosis: thoracic discomfort and small tachycardia. This morning, “El Kun” is still under observation but his life is not in danger.



