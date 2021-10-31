Xiaomi Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p review: a very sophisticated first version

While Xiaomi’s latest indoor cameras shoot in 2K, the Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera does not. Its 2 megapixel sensor limits the definition of recordings to 1920 x 1080 pixels at best, and it is possible to switch to 720p to limit their weight; an option especially useful in local storage. The optics for its part offer a 130 ° vision and Xiaomi obviously adds to this an infrared vision for the night, but also a WDR option that allows you to see faces a little better, especially against the light.





With WDR



Without WDR enlarge



By day

Faced with the highest rated battery-powered camera we’ve tested so far, Google’s Nest Cam (battery), the Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p struggles to compete. Our test scene is with the latter captured with much less finesse despite an identical definition, and Xiaomi’s camera does not handle the abundance of light very well. However, the image is largely usable and we should not have too much trouble recognizing faces.





Google Nest Cam (battery)



Xiaomi Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p enlarge



By night

The night vision of the Mi Wireless Outdoor 1080p is very satisfactory. Despite a slight overexposure of the center of our test scene, the image makes it possible to distinguish most of the elements that make it up, whether against a light or dark background. The level of detail is still lower than that of Google’s camera, but the accentuation of contours and contrasts allows Xiaomi to better bring out certain elements, such as the fur of the plush and more generally the hair and hair. Often distinctive elements.









Google Nest Cam (battery)



Xiaomi Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p enlarge



In our ID test, the Mi Wireless Outdoor 1080p did little less than its Google-branded rival. It allowed us to recognize a face at about 3.50 meters away, against 4 meters for the Google model. The latter, on the other hand, is more effective in detecting movements, since we have evaluated the range of the system at 9 meters. To activate Xiaomi’s camera, movements must take place at a distance of 5.50 meters as far as possible. It should also be noted that it then struggles to distinguish people and therefore risks not sending a notification if the corresponding filter is activated. A problem probably related to the use of a PIR sensor.

This activates the camera, which must then activate the night vision. The camera therefore first detects a change in light, and only seems to remember that. However, it is not inconvenient to use the images. If the first are too dark, the night vision is activated almost instantly and only a small second is missing from the action that triggered the trigger. Better to activate notifications for all movements after dark so you don’t miss a thing. If the camera records all movements, regardless of the notification settings defined, it is still necessary to know that images are available to search and view them.