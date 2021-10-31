Xiaomi’s most affordable wireless headphones are on sale for under $ 20

The Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 are arguably the cheapest wireless earbuds you can find on the market right now, but they’re far from the worst. Their price-performance ratio is actually excellent, especially when Xiaomi makes them lose 33% of their initial value.

Do you remember the Redmi AirDots? These were very affordable wireless headphones compared to the competition, which at the time could only be found through importation. They have now been replaced by the Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 in France and still offer this excellent quality-price ratio of yesteryear, especially since today Xiaomi is lowering the price of these true wireless by a third.

What to remember about Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2

Two listening modes: monaural and binaural

Noise reduction for calls

Total autonomy of 12 hours

Instead of the usual 29.99 euros, the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 are now available in promotion for only 19.99 euros on the Mi Store, which is the official site in France for the Chinese brand.

No noise reduction at this price

You might as well be direct from the start: the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 do not include active noise reduction technology. On the one hand, so much the better, because you will not be disappointed by this functionality, which would necessarily have been mediocre given the price of wireless headphones. However, they still offer good passive isolation thanks to the in-ear format accompanied by silicone tips of different sizes (S, M and L) to best suit your body type. More anecdotal, there is also an ambient noise cancellation system during calls, in order to obtain a quieter conversation with your interlocutor.

For the sound part, only the SBC and AAC codecs are available and this is more than enough to listen to your favorite playlists on Spotify. As far as the sound quality goes, it’s not amazing unless you like the bass. The latter are much too emphasized compared to the highs, which can bring an unnatural air to certain musical pieces, but it is up to you to judge. In addition, without an application or equalizer, it is impossible to fix this problem by sulking a little.





A stable and permissive connection

The first models that were called “Redmi AirDots” had a big problem: the connection between the two earbuds. Indeed, the smartphone first connected to the right earpiece, which then sent a signal to the left one. This used to cause frequent and annoying disconnections, but this is no longer the case with the Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2. These are now Bluetooth 5.0 compatible to improve connection stability and one of the earbuds is no longer available. slave of the other. You can then take the one you want and enjoy monaural sound, then add the second to switch automatically and seamlessly to binaural, or stereo for friends.

Finally, note that Xiaomi’s wireless headphones are not the most enduring with only 4 hours of battery life for the headsets and up to 12 hours with the case, i.e. two additional recharges. No wireless charging or fast charging, you’ll have to settle for a microUSB port that charges the case in about 2 hours (cable not included).

To find out a little more, do not hesitate to read our handling of the Xiaomi Redmi AirDots, aka the old models of the Chinese brand.

