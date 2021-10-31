More

    Yacine Adli hails Jimmy Briand’s performance in his own way

    Reversing against the Stade de Reims, this Sunday, the Girondins de Bordeaux snatched a precious success (3-2) to give themselves some air compared to the relegation zone. Led by two goals at the dawn of the last quarter of an hour, Yacine Adli finally restarted the match before Jimmy Briand, who came into play in the 66th minute of play, completely reverses the course of this meeting thanks to a double including a penalty converted after additional time (90 + 5th).

    Questioned at the microphone of Prime Video at the end of the meeting, Yacine Adli was keen to highlight the sparkling performance of the former Olympique Lyonnais striker. A laudatory portrait formulated in his own way: “I also want to say a big, big, big bravo to Jimmy Briand because he lived through difficult times, he was during a season aside where he did not play much, tonight he is responding like a man, a tall with a huge pair of balls, so a big thumbs up to Jimmy and I hope there will be more for him ”.


    The complete classification of Ligue 1


