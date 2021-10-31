“You trash the show”: Raquel Garrido gets the straps up on television

Friday, October 29, Raquel Garrido went to the Touche plateau not at my post to try to explain himself with Eric Naulleau, host of Balance ton post. She quickly got cropped because of her behavior.

Nothing is right on the set of Balance your post. After tense exchanges between Raquel Garrido, columnist of the show and Eric Naulleau, her new host, the 47-year-old woman, decided not to participate in the show on Thursday, October 28. In an attempt to ease tensions, Cyril Hanouna decided to invite them on the set of Don’t touch my post Friday October 29.

Raquel Garrido first gave his feelings. “I don’t think the show is going well“she launched before giving more explanations. The Franco-Chilean is sorry for the recent changes to the show. She explained: “In the first case, Eric was a co-columnist with me, at the end he is an animator and that changes everything! (…) When I started Libra your post, I loved being there, we were a gang“.

Eric Naulleau: “You rot all the meetings in which you participate”.

After Raquel Garrido’s speech, she was quickly lectured by Laurence Sailliet, another speaker from Balance your post. The politician was not kind to her, she told him: “You don’t realize the behavior you have, how hateful it is for all of us, because you are trashing the show!“. She then reproached him his behavior, surely due to jealousy.

For his part, Eric Naulleau, the main interested party in the debate regretted the behavior of the former spokesperson for Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who annoyed all his neighbors during the show. He then added with very harsh words: “You spoil all the meetings you attend. (…) You have claimed my place several times, so you are both judge and party, so obviously when we claim someone’s place we say that he is not doing the job well or that he is a supporter“.

After these very hard exchanges, Cyril Hanouna asked Raquel Garrido if she would participate in Balance your post next week. A question she answered “I’m not here to be humiliated“. Reconciliation therefore seems a long way off.

