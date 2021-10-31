your astrological forecasts, sign by sign, from October 30 to November 5

Love, work… this new week will be for some astrological signs rich in events. Find out your horoscope from October 30 to November 5.

Happy natives of the sign of Scorpio, this period is yours. And if, like host Cristina Cordula, you were born on October 30, happy birthday! Find out what the next few days have in store for you. And whatever your day of birth, here is, sign by sign, the color of your astrological sky, from Saturday October 30 to Friday November 5.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love is for joy. Count on moments of complicity and… rascals! Do you dream of a job change? Now is the time to ask.

The board. Be responsive and aim for the long term.

Taurus (April 21-May 21)

We still have to endure the opposition of Mars the warrior. Results ? An increased risk of headaches with your partner. And if you disapprove of the boss’s instructions, definitely don’t show it!

The board. Cool !

Gemini (May 22-June 21)

Intelligence is trending. Count on enriching encounters. And on one, the solos! You will have opportunities to progress. But not necessarily where you expect it to be.

The board. Be open to everything.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

A passionate atmosphere arises. What better way to wake up your duo? Take advantage of this buoyant energy to start a project or assert yourself within a team.

The board. Stand out.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

The sky is dope you, but you will probably have to settle a disagreement with a superior or a partner. Together, it’s a good time to get a message across.

The board. Make yourself heard (kindly).





Virgo (August 24-September 22)

Do not wait for someone to come to you, ask for interviews, launch ideas… It will pay off from 06 November. Do not take your head, heart side, live the present moments.

The board. Put yourself forward.

Libra (September 23-October 23)

Business is running its course and, if you are dealing with a clientele, it turns out to be a buyer. As a couple, you share a bond that brings you closer every day.

The board. Let’s go !

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Would you not be directive with your accomplice? And if you get suspicious when he’s not hiding anything, watch out for his reaction! Steps ? Plan for administrative complications.

The board. Relativize.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A new job? A method to learn? Whatever you innovate, it will bring you a lot. Love, pleasure, projects… For two, it’s really great.

The board. Put yourself in the spotlight.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20)

What bothers you? A reproach from your spouse? Your teenager’s rebellion? Courage, everything will quickly get better. If you have to invest in a work tool, compare the prices well.

The board. Be careful!

Aquarius (January 21-February 18)

This is a great time to make interesting contacts and promote your ideas. You speak with an open heart, suddenly your accomplice does the same. These exchanges lift the veil on misunderstandings.

The board. Focus on communication.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

What did you ask for? Your transfer? Adjusting your schedules? You should be satisfied, even if the response is a little late. And if it’s the hand of your love, sure it won’t keep you waiting!

The board. Be positive.