    Z Event: € 6.5 million in donations and two records broken for the charity event … even before the end

    After a 2020 edition, for the benefit of Amnesty International having raised more than 5.7 million euros, the Z Event 2021 has already done better!

    “By adding the (provisional) amount of the t-shirts, we reach 6 MILLION 500 THOUSAND EURO! We ALREADY explode last year’s record !!!”, we can read on the Twitter of the charitable event Z Event.

    By adding the (provisional) amount of the t-shirts, we reach 6 MILLION 500 THOUSAND EURO!

    We ALREADY explode last year’s record !!!

    OMG !!! ud83d udc9a ud83d udc9a ud83d udc9a pic.twitter.com/2p38mSoeVD

    – Z Event (@ZEventfr) October 31, 2021

    Created in 2017 by Adrien Nougaret, alias ZeratoR, a Montpellier streamer, the Z Event brings together web stars followed by 500,000, 1 million or even 10 million people. This year they are still 52 streamers to participate for more than 48 hours, in games of video games, entertainment, challenges, debates and discussions broadcast live on the Twitch account (a kind of Youtube that broadcasts live content) of each personality.


    Another record has also been broken. That of the largest number of people gathered on a live Twitch, with 450,000 people.

    UNBELIEVABLE ! ud83d ude31@Inoxtag is bringing together more than 450,000 people on its live Twitch during the #ZEVENT.

    FRANCE ud83c uddeb ud83c uddf7 record!

    450,000 people is:

    7 Stade Velodrome
    10 Parc des Princes
    5 Stade de France

    Insane? pic.twitter.com/CPm0L3Ot8a

    – BeFoot (@_BeFoot) October 31, 2021

    The streamer Inoxtag, new holder of this record, has also let his joy exult.


