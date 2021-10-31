Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan): “Mbappé (PSG) is too comfortable, in his zone”

The AC Milan striker, prolific scorer throughout his career, also judged the performance of Kylian Mbappé, a player he adores and who is part of his current top but who can aim much higher: “I love Mbappé but what he is doing is not yet enough. He is too comfortable, in his zone, he has to walk on the fire and he will be even better. Imagine how strong he can get if he hurts himself. He must smell the taste of blood. You need to be surrounded by those who will tell you that you are not good enough and that you can improve, not by those who tell you that you are the best. “