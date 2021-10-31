Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan): “Mbappé (PSG) is too comfortable, in his zone”

In an interview with the show Telefoot broadcast this Sunday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic addressed his recent news with AC Milan, his longevity at the highest level when he was 40 years old, but also his stint at PSG from 2012 to 2016. Zlatan took the opportunity to make Zlatan : ” So do you miss me in France or not? What have you been talking about since I left? Nothing … it must be boring to work in France now “.
More seriously, the one who has scored 156 goals in 180 matches with the Parisian jersey kept “ very good memories with PSG. ” And the Swede to unwind : ” I was one of the first to come when the club was bought by the Qataris, I saw it change in 48 hours. I am one of those beginnings and I am very proud of it. Without me, PSG would not have become what it is today. People think I came to take money, to enjoy the city and life, but I came and everything changed ”.
“Mbappé must walk on fire and he will be even better”
Today, the former Ajax player considers that the Parisian armada can go very far in the Champions League but he ensures that it is not as strong as the version in which he played: ” We were a team, today it’s not a team. They ain’t better than us back then », He asserted.
The AC Milan striker, prolific scorer throughout his career, also judged the performance of Kylian Mbappé, a player he adores and who is part of his current top but who can aim much higher: “I love Mbappé but what he is doing is not yet enough. He is too comfortable, in his zone, he has to walk on the fire and he will be even better. Imagine how strong he can get if he hurts himself. He must smell the taste of blood. You need to be surrounded by those who will tell you that you are not good enough and that you can improve, not by those who tell you that you are the best. “
“It’s a new challenge for Messi […] PSG must take advantage of him ”
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a teammate of Lionel Messi for two seasons during his time in Barcelona between 2009 and 2011. According to him, the Argentinian did well to change air during the summer and join the French capital: “It’s good, it’s a new challenge for Messi. He’s going to try something new after a very long time at Barcelona. He arrives in a very ambitious club and which can win with a form of ascension. PSG must take advantage of him. “