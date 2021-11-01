2022 World Qualifiers: FIFA sanctions France, Argentina and Mexico

FIFA has imposed fines and closed-door matches on around 50 federations, including France, Argentina and Mexico, due to incidents during qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, according to a list released Monday.
Already announced at the end of September, the heaviest sanction went to Hungary for racist insults on the part of its supporters and various breaches of security (use of smoke and blocking of stairs), two meetings behind closed doors, one with stay, an away match without supporters, and a total fine of 281,000 Swiss francs (266,000 euros).
But the world body also punished France, much more lightly, with a fine of 2,000 Swiss francs (1,895 euros): an unspecified share of spectators did not indeed wear masks during the draw at home in early September. against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1).
Discriminatory behavior in Argentina and Mexico
Argentina, for its part, was fined 30,000 Swiss francs (28,430 euros) and a meeting with a gauge ” limited “, Not encrypted for the moment, due to the” discriminatory behavior Of supporters of the Albiceleste against Uruguay.
Finally, Mexico will have to pay 100,000 Swiss francs (95,000 euros) and will be deprived of the public for two meetings, also because of the “Discriminatory behavior” supporters at the receptions in Canada and then in Honduras in October.