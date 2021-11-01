218 Houthi rebels killed in three days

The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said on Sunday it had killed more than 218 Houthi rebels in new raids over the past three days near Marib, the last rebel stronghold in the warring north of the country.

“Twenty-four military vehicles were destroyed and more than 218 terroristsWere killed in al-Jawba (50 km south of Marib) and in Al-Kassara (30 km north-west of Marib), a coalition statement said, according to the official SPA news agency. These figures could not be verified from an independent source and the Houthis rarely communicate their losses.

The coalition is supporting the government forces on the ground trying to repel the offensive of the Houthis seeking to seize the town of Marib, capital of the province of the same name. The last government stronghold in northern Yemen, this province has been the scene of a bloody battle since February that has intensified in recent weeks with the rebels’ advances, despite the losses.





The Houthis, close to Iran, control most of northern Yemen including the capital Sana’a. In 2015, the Saudi-led military coalition stepped in to support struggling loyalist forces.

Launched in 2014, the war plunged Yemen into the worst humanitarian crisis in the world according to the UN. Tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians, have been killed and millions displaced according to international NGOs.

