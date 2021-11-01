26 unforgettable moments of the Z Event 2021

the Z Event 2021 is over ! This year has been historic at all levels with more than 10,000,000 euros raised for the association Action contre la Faim. We have prepared an article for you here to tell you more about it, but know that this is almost twice the total amount raised last year, in favor of‘Amnesty International. And like every year with morearound fifty streamers gathered in the same places, the 2021 edition was rich in twitch clips, videos and dramas. Here is a small selection of those that should not be missed.

# 1 pokimane gives 10,000 €

The streamer Pokimane made a huge donation of 10,000 euros, cutting Domingo in his breath. We wrote an article here.

# 2 squeezie gives 40,000 euros

Many complained that the 2021 edition was going to be a fiasco because Squeezie was not there, records of donations and viewers have proven otherwise.

# 3 The 10,000,000 euros have been reached!

It was # ZEVENT2021 ! As usual, you have smashed all records! THANK YOU SO MUCH ! pic.twitter.com/PKE6m4tQFE November 1, 2021

# 4 MV disguises himself as a chicken …

# 5 Domingo and the Locklear drama

A drama had arisen around Locklear’s salary leak and his move to Malta.

# 6 Freed from desire Na na na na na na na na na na na na

# 7 Karma against Amine

# 8 Infogrames boss who responds to JDG

It’s not a clip but we felt compelled to mention it. Frédéric Molas (JDG) had in a Donation Goal the obligation to thank the boss of Infogrames Bruno Bonnell for everything he has done. The latter responded to him on Twitter.

Without hard feelings, quite the contrary! Best friends are made in old attics ud83dude09 November 1, 2021

# 9 Kurama who masters hair shaving

# 10 DOIGBY THAT BREAKS THE DECOR

Since yesterday I enjoy watching the clips of the # ZEVENT2021 hahaha there are masterclasses jpp ud83dude2dud83eudd23ud83eudd23 This one she killed me ptdrrrr @Doigby it’s a real phew ud83eudd23 pic.twitter.com/Qmc87OPulg November 1, 2021

# 11 ALL PINATAS

Want more and more ~~

People just want more and more ~~

Freedom and love ~~

What he’s looking for ~~ ud83cudfb5 ud83cudfb6# ZEVENT2021 #RushFinal pic.twitter.com/Qf1P6jnRGN October 31, 2021

# 12 A WEDDING REQUEST AT Z EVENT

# 13 THE BANKSY SOLD AT AUCTION BY REBEUDETER

# 14 A DRACAUFEU AT Z EVENT

# 15 A LOT of Emotion at Deujna

# 16 the steering wheel of Mario Kart de Ponce …

Ah there is sure, the steering wheel will not move, but on the other hand you will explain to us how you will manage to put the table in your suitcase on the way back, @poncefleur ?# ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/2p04j29Xsp October 31, 2021

# 17 the victory of Ponce and Antoine Daniel immortalized

# 18 innoxtag who does not know Samuel Etienne

# 19 Gotaga realizing his mistake

# 20 Fanta and Bob meet again

# 21 Samuel Etienne meets Bob Lennon

# 22 pumice is afraid …

# 23 Amine steals money from subscribers

# 24 Locklear drama officially ends

well the drama makes a lot of noise but when things like that happen we hear a lot less talk about it, so I just put that there @ Lockl34r @ZeratoR # ZEVENT2021 #ZEVENT pic.twitter.com/eH3h7yDYlY October 30, 2021

# 25 Trinity who’s not beeping the right word

# 26 the drama between Ultia and Inoxtag which finds its resolution

Ultia and stainless steel are monsters of benevolence

Stop breaking your balls for an old drama like this# ZEVENT2021

pic.twitter.com/A8GZgbNFJT October 31, 2021

And you, what were your favorite moments of this ZEvent 2021? Do not hesitate to share the clips with us!