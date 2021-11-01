26 unforgettable moments of the Z Event 2021

the Z Event 2021 is over ! This year has been historic at all levels with more than 10,000,000 euros raised for the association Action contre la Faim. We have prepared an article for you here to tell you more about it, but know that this is almost twice the total amount raised last year, in favor of‘Amnesty International. And like every year with morearound fifty streamers gathered in the same places, the 2021 edition was rich in twitch clips, videos and dramas. Here is a small selection of those that should not be missed.
# 1 pokimane gives 10,000 €
The streamer Pokimane made a huge donation of 10,000 euros, cutting Domingo in his breath. We wrote an article here.
Thank you @pokimanelol, you’re the best ud83dudc9a # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/KI5Diz2o4f
# 2 squeezie gives 40,000 euros
Many complained that the 2021 edition was going to be a fiasco because Squeezie was not there, records of donations and viewers have proven otherwise.
Thank you @xSqueeZie ud83dude0dud83dudc9a #RushFinal # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/Znyb5MRIuz
# 3 The 10,000,000 euros have been reached!
It was # ZEVENT2021 ! As usual, you have smashed all records! THANK YOU SO MUCH ! pic.twitter.com/PKE6m4tQFE
# 4 MV disguises himself as a chicken …
This is the final rush! # ZEvent2021 https://t.co/gmknTVLoxuhttps://t.co/pxVnEyclC3 pic.twitter.com/0lIereL59e
# 5 Domingo and the Locklear drama
A drama had arisen around Locklear’s salary leak and his move to Malta.
THIS IS WHAT WE WANT DOMINGO # Zevent2021 pic.twitter.com/kGSnQVgULv
# 6 Freed from desire Na na na na na na na na na na na na
This is the real magic of # ZEVENT2021 ! (4:30 am) pic.twitter.com/rEtoQHr4if
# 7 Karma against Amine
PTDRR IT WAS IT ud83dude2dud83dude2d # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/jmHyzaypTq
# 8 Infogrames boss who responds to JDG
It’s not a clip but we felt compelled to mention it. Frédéric Molas (JDG) had in a Donation Goal the obligation to thank the boss of Infogrames Bruno Bonnell for everything he has done. The latter responded to him on Twitter.
Without hard feelings, quite the contrary! Best friends are made in old attics ud83dude09
# 9 Kurama who masters hair shaving
In the meantime @ FoxA9Tails draw in the hair of @SLY_NtK # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/68mEpjlSCp
# 10 DOIGBY THAT BREAKS THE DECOR
Since yesterday I enjoy watching the clips of the # ZEVENT2021 hahaha there are masterclasses jpp ud83dude2dud83eudd23ud83eudd23
This one she killed me ptdrrrr @Doigby it’s a real phew ud83eudd23 pic.twitter.com/Qmc87OPulg
# 11 ALL PINATAS
Want more and more ~~
People just want more and more ~~
Freedom and love ~~
What he’s looking for ~~ ud83cudfb5 ud83cudfb6# ZEVENT2021 #RushFinal pic.twitter.com/Qf1P6jnRGN
# 12 A WEDDING REQUEST AT Z EVENT
It’s mostly love. # ZEVENT2021 #RushFinal pic.twitter.com/dWzFDNok13
# 13 THE BANKSY SOLD AT AUCTION BY REBEUDETER
The reveal of the Banksy painting that @RebeuDeter auctioned this weekend !! #RushFinal # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/unE7LKhf0I
# 14 A DRACAUFEU AT Z EVENT
WTFFFFFF THE DRACAFEU ??? #RUSHFINAL # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/9WysaBTS7l
# 15 A LOT of Emotion at Deujna
Thanks to you, @Deujna ! Glad you were finally able to come and experience it with us! ud83dudc9a# ZEVENT2021 #RushFinal pic.twitter.com/AjFbt6Z6ml
# 16 the steering wheel of Mario Kart de Ponce …
Ah there is sure, the steering wheel will not move, but on the other hand you will explain to us how you will manage to put the table in your suitcase on the way back, @poncefleur ?# ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/2p04j29Xsp
# 17 the victory of Ponce and Antoine Daniel immortalized
Congratulations to @MrAntoineDaniel and @poncefleur , the winners of the second edition of Questions for a Streamer! # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/6fTAto7hB8
# 18 innoxtag who does not know Samuel Etienne
Swear, we got the Questions for a Champion presenter at # ZEVENT2021, in fact ?! ud83dude31@SamuelEtienne – @Inoxtag pic.twitter.com/Uuz2ATEn4w
# 19 Gotaga realizing his mistake
How are you @Gotaga ? # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/FILqaTwhaO
# 20 Fanta and Bob meet again
When Fanta and @RoiLennon meet at # ZEVENT2021 to discuss the association for # ZEVENT2022 ud83dude2dud83dude02ud83eudd23
Slip absolutely not controlled ud83dude2dud83dude2dud83dude2dud83dude02ud83dude02ud83dude02ud83eudd23ud83eudd23ud83eudd23ud83dude05#ZEVENT #humor pic.twitter.com/Ipud4v2Zqy
# 21 Samuel Etienne meets Bob Lennon
# ZEVENT2021 the meeting between @SamuelEtienne and @RoiLennon pic.twitter.com/NbLIMBk8Cd
# 22 pumice is afraid …
Happy halloween ud83cudf83 # ZEVENT2021 #RushFinal pic.twitter.com/jQuVogUPUt
# 23 Amine steals money from subscribers
PTDRRR he is embezzling money from # ZEVENT2021 ud83dude2dud83dude2d pic.twitter.com/zjR3LH4gvK
# 24 Locklear drama officially ends
well the drama makes a lot of noise but when things like that happen we hear a lot less talk about it, so I just put that there @ Lockl34r @ZeratoR # ZEVENT2021 #ZEVENT pic.twitter.com/eH3h7yDYlY
# 25 Trinity who’s not beeping the right word
Oopsud83eudd2d # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/Wwc1OZDd9P
# 26 the drama between Ultia and Inoxtag which finds its resolution
Ultia and stainless steel are monsters of benevolence
Stop breaking your balls for an old drama like this# ZEVENT2021
pic.twitter.com/A8GZgbNFJT
And you, what were your favorite moments of this ZEvent 2021? Do not hesitate to share the clips with us!