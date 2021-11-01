More

    26 unforgettable moments of the Z Event 2021

    the Z Event 2021 is over ! This year has been historic at all levels with more than 10,000,000 euros raised for the association Action contre la Faim. We have prepared an article for you here to tell you more about it, but know that this is almost twice the total amount raised last year, in favor of‘Amnesty International. And like every year with morearound fifty streamers gathered in the same places, the 2021 edition was rich in twitch clips, videos and dramas. Here is a small selection of those that should not be missed.

    # 1 pokimane gives 10,000 €

    The streamer Pokimane made a huge donation of 10,000 euros, cutting Domingo in his breath. We wrote an article here.

    Thank you @pokimanelol, you’re the best ud83dudc9a # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/KI5Diz2o4f

    October 29, 2021

    # 2 squeezie gives 40,000 euros

    Many complained that the 2021 edition was going to be a fiasco because Squeezie was not there, records of donations and viewers have proven otherwise.

    Thank you @xSqueeZie ud83dude0dud83dudc9a #RushFinal # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/Znyb5MRIuz

    October 31, 2021

    # 3 The 10,000,000 euros have been reached!

    It was # ZEVENT2021 ! As usual, you have smashed all records! THANK YOU SO MUCH ! pic.twitter.com/PKE6m4tQFE

    November 1, 2021

    # 4 MV disguises himself as a chicken …

    This is the final rush! # ZEvent2021 https://t.co/gmknTVLoxuhttps://t.co/pxVnEyclC3 pic.twitter.com/0lIereL59e

    October 31, 2021

    # 5 Domingo and the Locklear drama

    A drama had arisen around Locklear’s salary leak and his move to Malta.

    THIS IS WHAT WE WANT DOMINGO # Zevent2021 pic.twitter.com/kGSnQVgULv

    October 31, 2021

    # 6 Freed from desire Na na na na na na na na na na na na

    This is the real magic of # ZEVENT2021 ! (4:30 am) pic.twitter.com/rEtoQHr4if

    October 31, 2021

    # 7 Karma against Amine

    PTDRR IT WAS IT ud83dude2dud83dude2d # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/jmHyzaypTq

    October 31, 2021

    # 8 Infogrames boss who responds to JDG

    It’s not a clip but we felt compelled to mention it. Frédéric Molas (JDG) had in a Donation Goal the obligation to thank the boss of Infogrames Bruno Bonnell for everything he has done. The latter responded to him on Twitter.

    Without hard feelings, quite the contrary! Best friends are made in old attics ud83dude09

    November 1, 2021

    # 9 Kurama who masters hair shaving

    In the meantime @ FoxA9Tails draw in the hair of @SLY_NtK # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/68mEpjlSCp

    October 31, 2021

    # 10 DOIGBY THAT BREAKS THE DECOR

    Since yesterday I enjoy watching the clips of the # ZEVENT2021 hahaha there are masterclasses jpp ud83dude2dud83eudd23ud83eudd23

    This one she killed me ptdrrrr @Doigby it’s a real phew ud83eudd23 pic.twitter.com/Qmc87OPulg

    November 1, 2021

    # 11 ALL PINATAS

    Want more and more ~~
    People just want more and more ~~
    Freedom and love ~~
    What he’s looking for ~~ ud83cudfb5 ud83cudfb6# ZEVENT2021 #RushFinal pic.twitter.com/Qf1P6jnRGN

    October 31, 2021

    # 12 A WEDDING REQUEST AT Z EVENT

    It’s mostly love. # ZEVENT2021 #RushFinal pic.twitter.com/dWzFDNok13

    October 31, 2021

    # 13 THE BANKSY SOLD AT AUCTION BY REBEUDETER

    The reveal of the Banksy painting that @RebeuDeter auctioned this weekend !! #RushFinal # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/unE7LKhf0I


    October 31, 2021

    # 14 A DRACAUFEU AT Z EVENT

    WTFFFFFF THE DRACAFEU ??? #RUSHFINAL # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/9WysaBTS7l

    October 31, 2021

    # 15 A LOT of Emotion at Deujna

    Thanks to you, @Deujna ! Glad you were finally able to come and experience it with us! ud83dudc9a# ZEVENT2021 #RushFinal pic.twitter.com/AjFbt6Z6ml

    October 31, 2021

    # 16 the steering wheel of Mario Kart de Ponce …

    Ah there is sure, the steering wheel will not move, but on the other hand you will explain to us how you will manage to put the table in your suitcase on the way back, @poncefleur ?# ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/2p04j29Xsp

    October 31, 2021

    # 17 the victory of Ponce and Antoine Daniel immortalized

    Congratulations to @MrAntoineDaniel and @poncefleur , the winners of the second edition of Questions for a Streamer! # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/6fTAto7hB8

    October 30, 2021

    # 18 innoxtag who does not know Samuel Etienne

    Swear, we got the Questions for a Champion presenter at # ZEVENT2021, in fact ?! ud83dude31@SamuelEtienne@Inoxtag pic.twitter.com/Uuz2ATEn4w

    October 30, 2021

    # 19 Gotaga realizing his mistake

    How are you @Gotaga ? # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/FILqaTwhaO

    October 30, 2021

    # 20 Fanta and Bob meet again

    When Fanta and @RoiLennon meet at # ZEVENT2021 to discuss the association for # ZEVENT2022 ud83dude2dud83dude02ud83eudd23
    Slip absolutely not controlled ud83dude2dud83dude2dud83dude2dud83dude02ud83dude02ud83dude02ud83eudd23ud83eudd23ud83eudd23ud83dude05#ZEVENT #humor pic.twitter.com/Ipud4v2Zqy

    November 1, 2021

    # 21 Samuel Etienne meets Bob Lennon

    # ZEVENT2021 the meeting between @SamuelEtienne and @RoiLennon pic.twitter.com/NbLIMBk8Cd

    November 1, 2021

    # 22 pumice is afraid …

    Happy halloween ud83cudf83 # ZEVENT2021 #RushFinal pic.twitter.com/jQuVogUPUt

    October 31, 2021

    # 23 Amine steals money from subscribers

    PTDRRR he is embezzling money from # ZEVENT2021 ud83dude2dud83dude2d pic.twitter.com/zjR3LH4gvK

    October 29, 2021

    # 24 Locklear drama officially ends

    well the drama makes a lot of noise but when things like that happen we hear a lot less talk about it, so I just put that there @ Lockl34r @ZeratoR # ZEVENT2021 #ZEVENT pic.twitter.com/eH3h7yDYlY

    October 30, 2021

    # 25 Trinity who’s not beeping the right word

    Oopsud83eudd2d # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/Wwc1OZDd9P

    October 31, 2021

    # 26 the drama between Ultia and Inoxtag which finds its resolution

    Ultia and stainless steel are monsters of benevolence
    Stop breaking your balls for an old drama like this# ZEVENT2021
    pic.twitter.com/A8GZgbNFJT

    October 31, 2021

    And you, what were your favorite moments of this ZEvent 2021? Do not hesitate to share the clips with us!


    Amanda

