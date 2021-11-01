3 strengths of the Skoda Fabia (2021) following our test

With its new and more rewarding design and its new dimensions revised upwards, Skoda gives the Fabia an appearance to match its ambitions. The third best-selling brand in France is also helping to give the Czech manufacturer a new image. It grows 11 cm (4.11 m) and gains 5 cm in width (1.78 m) by now using the latest MQB-A0 platform that we find on other city cars of the Volkswagen group, Polo in the lead . But it is not only at the level of its outer envelope that it progresses. Here are its three main strengths.

More space also inside

Skoda Fabia (2021) | The photos of our test of the fourth-generation city car +81

Skoda Fabia (2021)Photo Credit – Skoda

What makes the Fabia’s main asset against the competition is its trunk, which could compete in the compact sedan category. With 380 liters, we reach known values ​​of the latter. Not to mention that there are many tips for making the most of it and optimizing space. The reversible rubber groundsheet, the articulated dividers, the suspension canvas or various storage nets are all accessories included in the “Simply Clever” pack at 175 €. But as standard, we already find the umbrella in the driver’s door, the anti-fouling panel of the folding trunk sill, with integrated reflective triangle or the ice scraper attached to the fuel filler flap. Passengers also have more room with 3 cm more in width and 5 cm in length for the legs. The loading area can be extended to 1190 liters and the front passenger seat can be folded up as an option (€ 90). Useful for long objects and enough to increase the versatility of use of this city car.

Perceived quality

Looking for foamed plastics in the cabin, there isn’t one. However, they are rather pleasant to the touch and above all, have a visually rewarding aspect. With good assemblies and a style that is both simple and sophisticated, the interior of the new Fabia has a sense of welcome. To make it even more appreciable, the high “Style” finish adds color to the otherwise dark atmosphere. A copper color for the various inserts and topstitching. The equipment then becomes very technological with digital instrumentation as standard, navigation on 8 ”screen, automatic air conditioning, ambient lighting, 16” rims, hands-free access or even front indicators. , the rear lights and LED intersection lighting which are added to the standard full LED headlights.

Everything leads to prefer it to the lower finishes as soon as we start to dig into the options. Because the entry and mid-range levels, already very well equipped, offer a good part of their options in several packs which tend to quickly increase the note.





Controlled comfort

In urban areas that are not looking for thrills, the Skoda Fabia makes suspension comfort a priority. Degraded roads are filtered very efficiently. Although this generates cash movements, they are well contained and do not hinder road behavior, which is always reassuring. This damping is associated with voluntary engines past 2000 rev / min, with the extension above and controlled consumption to calmly consider both detours through country roads and longer motorway journeys.

What might make you hesitate

Whether it is the 95 hp or 110 hp engine, from the same 1.0 turbo unit, both require maintaining above 2,000 rpm to take advantage of their potential because below, they do not have much thing to offer. The DSG7 automatic transmission is only available on the 110 hp version as an option at 1,200 € so as not to have to worry about this inconvenience. The gearbox control with the sometimes imprecise guidance does not concern it either. But this increases the price, while the 95 hp offers interesting performance and character equivalent to 110 hp in a manual gearbox, from € 22,720 in Style finish, a good choice. The prices charged are therefore no longer the most attractive on the market. The price argument is no longer the one that will lead to this Skoda on its own. However, they are not higher than the direct competition with equivalent equipment, while the services are increasing and the space on board is very generous.