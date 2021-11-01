6 recent video games that are really scary for Halloween

Don’t know what to do on Halloween? Don’t worry: here is our selection of fear-themed video games. As a bonus, they all came out in 2021.

Every year, it’s the same story: on October 31, we’re looking for a way to celebrate Halloween in the best possible way. A disguise ? Yeah. A movie night? Each cult horror film has already been seen at least 1,000 times each. It remains an ideal solution in our eyes: video games, whether alone or with friends.

Moreover, if you have followed the recent releases, you will notice that the year 2021 was particularly generous in titles which are scary. Are you looking for the game that will keep you busy on October 31? We offer you a thematic selection, bringing together only productions released in recent months.

Six Halloween Scary Video Games

Resident Evil Village

We no longer present the Resident Evil saga, which is already in its eighth canonical opus (without forgetting the multiple derivatives released since the very first episode). For Resident Evil Village, Capcom is content to use the – winning – formula of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, a first-person view experience that reinforces immersion. The formula is not fundamentally reinvented, while we sometimes wonder why the game is called Resident Evil. Still, the graphic beauty, the effective gameplay and some sequences punch allow you to have a breathless moment.

Available on: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X & PC. Ideal solo.

Tormented Souls

Tormented Souls has only one goal: to revive the sensations of yesteryear, even if it means appearing very old-fashioned in the grip. The result is a sort of homage game to old horror titles. With its really deleterious atmosphere and its very intelligent puzzles, Tormented Souls is based on dated ergonomics to better resemble a parenthesis on the past. It is a perilous choice, but 100% assumed. For the nostalgic, it is blessed bread.

Available on: PS4, PS5 & PC. Ideal solo.

House of Ashes

House of Ashes is none other than the third opus of the Dark Pictures Anthology project, imagined by Supermassive Games (specialist studio). It is in line with Man of Medan and of Little hope, with a recipe that starts to cough, but which remains effective to occupy during a Halloween party (there is even a sofa mode to pass the controller when there are several of us). This time, we are plunged into the second Gulf War, with a mixture of moments of stress, embarrassing sequences (beware of clichés…) and portions a little more oriented towards action.





Available on: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X & PC. Ideal solo, as with several.

Little nightmares 2

Fans of aesthetics à la Tim Burton should rush on Little Nighmares 2. Bewitching, despite its gloomy atmosphere, this game published by Bandai Namco knows how to capture players with thoughtful puzzles and thrilling chases. As an added bonus, what looks like a horror tale has plenty to keep you busy for a good part of the night.

Available on: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X & PC. Ideal solo.

Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is an experience that reveals its full potential to many. In the company of friends (or strangers), we embark on perilous missions resembling massacres – where you have to get rid of a horde of monsters, each more frightening than the next. It’s not very subtle, but the user-friendly potential is there. Be careful, the challenge becomes particularly tough when you increase the difficulty. For an evening without any fuss, it is better to stay on the basic mode.

Available on: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X & PC. Ideal for several (online).

Alan Wake Remastered

Alan wake is not really new. It was released for the very first time in 2010, first exclusively on Xbox 360. In 2021, the studio Remedy Entertainment joined forces with Epic Games to bring this adventure very focused on storytelling up to date. The result is a Alan Wake Remastered visually well reworked, for a still very successful experience. We play a tortured writer who goes in search of his wife, in a remote place populated by strange phenomena. Fans of works focused on horror will be sure to hunt for the many references that feed the story – the world of Stephen King in mind.

Available on: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X & PC. Ideal solo.

