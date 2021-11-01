8:30 p.m. on Sunday: the management is wrong, Pascal Obispo improvises a song

This Sunday, October 31, Thomas Sotto, who replaced Laurent Delahousse at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, was forced to improvise during a technical bug. Fortunately at his side, Pascal Obispo was able to help him.

This Sunday, October 31, viewers found Thomas Sotto at the helm of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, replacing Laurent Delahousse. On his set, two big celebrities, Philippe Etchebest, came to promote his new book Cook well with my Mentor method and Pascal Obispo, who came to talk about his new album France. But while the host wanted to make the chef react to a specific title by Paul McCartney, nothing went as planned : “So you Paul McCartney is linked to your personal story, it reminds you of a trip to Mexico with this music that we will hear”, launches Thomas Sotto.

But here’s the problem, the management is wrong and sends the wrong title. “The long and winding road”, said Philippe Etchebest, visibly moved but very quickly cut off by the bad song sent by the management : “No, that’s don’t let me down”, chanted the host of M6. “No that’s not it, that’s what comes next”, corrects the facilitator, while Pascal Obispo begins to sing the title requested by the two men. It must be said that for him and Philippe Etchebest, this song is very important in their life.

Philippe Etchebest looks back on his son’s adoption in Mexico

Indeed, following this technical bug, the host of Kitchen nightmare came back on a very moving memory, linked to the title of Paul McCartney : “When I adopted my son in Mexico, I walked into the dormitory where the kids and babies were and just when I got back at that point, where I was going to finally find out my son, they were passing The long and winding road, but in philharmonic. It was sublime, I had the chills. And it was an incredible moment “, he explains. The opportunity for Pascal Obispo to reveal a touching anecdote too : “I have a story with The long and winding road: we went to see Paul in Liverpool with my son, he was little and my son is bilingual and I understand English less well than him and at one point he sings this song and I see my son crying. And I say to him but ‘what’s wrong? Where is the problem?’ And he says to me but ‘dad, what he says is too beautiful, it’s too sad’ “. Paul McCartney will have marked many generations.

