8:30 p.m. Sunday: Thomas Sotto surprises Philippe Etchebest with unpublished archive footage of the chef

At 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Thomas Sotto surprised Philippe Etchebest this Sunday, October 31, by broadcasting unpublished images of the chef in the process of … boxing! Before becoming a successful culinary entertainer, he was an amateur boxer.

This Sunday, October 31, Thomas Sotto received great guests on the set of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday : Philippe Etchebest, who came to promote his new book Cook well with my Mentor method, Pascal Obispo, come to talk about his new album France and Estelle Mossely the first French boxer to be crowned world champion after an Olympic title. The host of France 2 therefore made the singer and the cook react to their vision of boxing. “For me, boxing is a bit of surpassing oneself, it is going beyond your fears too. I did it for 10 years too, I fought as an amateur … “, replies Philippe Etchebest, who therefore knows this environment well.

And indeed, Thomas Sotto has prepared a little surprise for him, since he shows him behind him, archive images, where we can see the flagship host of M6 in training or in the ring: “We have some pictures behind, look, it’s you there”, the presenter throws him. Surprised, the chef takes it all as a joke : “They are not of good quality the images but hey that. No it is an extraordinary sport, at the same time technical and always with a notion of respect even if it can sometimes seem brutal”, he concludes.

Philippe Etchebest: “It was sublime, I had the chills”

During this evening, viewers were also able to discover a memory that deeply touchedPhilippe Etchebest: when he mentioned the adoption of his son, in Mexico: “When I adopted my son in Mexico, I walked into the dormitory where the kids and babies were and just when I got back at that point, where I was going to finally find out my son, they were passing The long and winding road but in philharmonic. It was sublime, I had the chills. And it was an incredible moment “, remembers the chef, obviously very moved.

