a book should not receive more than one award, according to the boss of Goncourt

Only one literary prize per book, such is the recommendation of Didier Decoin, and this, in the interest of booksellers. The president of the Académie Goncourt expressed this wish to AFP on Saturday, October 30. “We must not forget our friends and allies who are the booksellers. If we give two prizes to a single book, that only makes one book in the window”, said Didier Decoin.

However, the Académie Goncourt did not always follow this recommendation. As proof: the precedents of Andreï Makine, Prix Goncourt et Médicis in 1995, and Patrick Rambaud, Prix Goncourt and Grand Prix du roman de l’Académie française in 1997.

Among the four finalists of Goncourt 2021, figure Christine Angot who has just been awarded the Médicis prize for The Journey to the East (Flammarion). The other three novels in the running have not yet won awards: Bastard child by Sorj Chalandon (Grasset), Milwaukee Blues by Louis-Philippe Dalembert (Sabine Wespieser) and The most secret memory of men by Mohamed Mbougar Sarr (Philippe Rey).

“So you have to think before voting, on all the parameters, and in particular this one. It is not in the name of the trade, but in the interest of a profession which is horribly difficult. I take into account the arduousness of this profession. And even if I still hesitate a few days before the election, I will think of booksellers anyway “, detailed the president of the jury.





After the Goncourt delivery on Wednesday, back at the Drouant restaurant after the 2020 health crisis, Didier Decoin will chair the Brive-la-Gaillarde Book Fair, in Corrèze, from November 5 to 7. “I chose, since we have the freedom to choose a theme, to talk about the sea and adventure, and open-window literature. I don’t blame anyone, but literature sometimes tends to look at its navel, and to live curled up like a cat in its basket “, he explained.

The four Goncourt finalists have confirmed their presence, among the 300 or so authors invited to this literary meeting.