A clip of the Rolling Stones reproduced by the robot dogs of Boston Dynamics

The famous rock group has teamed up with the American company to celebrate the 40 years of their hit Start Me Up.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of their hit Start me up, the Rolling Stones have teamed up with Boston Dynamics for a music video mixing rock and robotics.

The American company’s robot dogs have already proven that they can patrol an oil rig, control social distancing and barrier gestures in Singapore, or even replace cheerleaders during a baseball game in Singapore. Japan.

This time, they reproduce the famous video featuring the Stones, released in 1981, in a video called “Spot Me Up”.





On tour

If this clip makes you smile, Boston Dynamics’ robot dogs are usually awe-inspiring. In particular, an episode of the dystopian series Black mirror, in which the heroine is chased by murderous robots that look like them.

For their part, the Rolling Stones resumed their “No Filter” tour at the end of September, suspended several times, first because of Mick Jagger’s heart operation, then because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group lost its historic drummer, Charlie Watts, on August 24. It was already planned that he would be replaced, for this new series of concerts, by his friend the musician Steve Jordan.

Original article published on BFMTV.com

VIDEO – Paul McCartney compares the Rolling Stones to the Beatles: “We had more influences than them”