a distributed strategic Gigamax Charizard

Little information about Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, where a stream of Global Exhibition a was broadcast this weekend on Youtube, and on this occasion, a new code allowing to obtain the Charizard can Gigamaxer of the winner of this edition was revealed to spectators. This code will be valid all over the world for a limited time.

The code is valid for a short time, you will have until November 03 (4:59 p.m.) to receive your lot via the menu Mystery Gift of your games. The code to enter is as follows: GL0BALCHAMP2021.

Characteristics

Gigamax Charizard fire Level Nature Talent Ribbon Level 100 Timid Sun Force Classic Ribbon Ball Object DO ID

Memory Ball

Orb Life Leonardo 211031 His attacks fire Heat wave fire Burst Fire flight Violent wind normal Shelter

Regarding his IV, they are fixed with 31 IV everywhere, except in Attack where he will have 0. Finally, its EV are distributed as follows: 4 EV in Defense, 252 EV in Special Attack and 252 EV in Speed.





Receive the Pokémon

Regarding the procedure to follow to receive a distribution in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield through Mystery Gift :

Launch your game Pokemon Sword Where Pokemon Shield

Select “Mystery Gift” .

. Select “Receive a Mystery Gift” .

. Select “Via Code and enter the code above” .

. Click on the proposed gifts to receive them.

Do not hesitate to consult our file devoted to Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield

