a farmer separates from his contender, Karine Le Marchand comes to his aid

On Monday, October 18, viewers saw the episode of Love is in the meadow end on a note of sadness, Cécile, Franck’s blonde contender, had made the choice to leave after a moving conversation with the mother of this last. Cécile had indeed understood that Franck wanted someone to live with without having to wait. A desire that she unfortunately could not fulfill for the time being. His departure was carried out in pain both for the pretty contender who had believed in this story and for Franck who seemed to regret the departure of the one who had the same “blue eyes as Line Renaud” …

And turnaround! While here he is free to frolic H24 with the whimsical Anne-Lise, desperate to conquer the heart of Franck, the latter will realize in the episode broadcast this November 1 on M6 that he may have committed the biggest ball of his life by letting Cécile go. While Anne-Lise goes through major maneuvers in the night, far from the cameras, Franck drives her away and puts her in a situation such that the French teacher – who had already sold her house and asked for her transfer – did not have to. no choice but to leave. It is with a certain detachment that he bids her farewell, his heart is already with the one he let go the day before. “I’ve done the bullshit of my life. I think of Cécile, and I cry, ”he laments.





Enough to push the completely lost forestry worker to call Tata Kaka to the rescue. (…)

