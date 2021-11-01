A lack of size in the group to face Sevilla in C1

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

While LOSC faces Sevilla FC tomorrow night at La Cartuja on behalf of the 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League, the Dogues, reigning French champions, hope to finally taste victory in Andalusia and so get closer to the round of 16 of the competition. For the time being in 3rd place in group G with 2 points, i.e. one unit less than their opponent tomorrow night, Lille are obliged to win under penalty of seeing this qualification for the final phase slowly take off but surely.

A defeat coupled with a victory for RB Salzburg against Wolfsburg would put Gourvennec’s men in a delicate situation. This match promises to be intense tomorrow night in Spain. But a few hours from the shock, the group of the Mastiffs was unveiled and it is to be discovered below, still with the absence of Sven Botman but the return of Benjamin André suspended against Paris last Friday. The big absentee will be Burak Yilmaz, the player is sick, the club said.

The LOSC group