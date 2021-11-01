a Lyonnais cador on fire arrested Peter Bosz in private!

Zapping Goal! Football club OL – Strasbourg: the pre-match brief

We found Houssem Aouar (23 years old)! Author of a mixed start to the season, OL’s attacking midfielder begins to count in the eyes of Peter Bosz after realizing that something was wrong with PSG on September 19 (1-2). understood that something was wrong.

Faced with his non-tenure at the Parc des Princes, L’Équipe explains that the international tricolor has therefore requested a meeting with Peter Bosz to better understand. In essence, he told her, “I saw the game, the team was very good. So I am not questioning your choices, but what should I do to improve myself in your eyes? “

Aouar changed everything to please Bosz

In fact, Aouar has taken matters into his own hands to reverse the trend.He has enlisted the services of a physical trainer to help him gain explosiveness on the first steps and improve his backbone in his races. . In training, he added something specific in front of the cages, three times a week, and also arrives earlier than before and stay an hour after the sessions to avoid the injuries that bothered him.

“This approach changed the look on him. Bosz, who gave him the role of vice-captain, welcomes this progress, adds the sports daily. His positioning behind the striker and his understanding with Lucas Paqueta add to his feeling of fullness. “With five goals in his last six matches, in all competitions, Aouar was right to challenge his coach across the board.





