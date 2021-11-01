A man in custody following an incident lo

Saturday afternoon, during a river patrol on the Oyapock, the border police and customs boat was struck twice by a canoe under the Brazilian flag. One of the passengers in the canoe was arrested and taken into custody.

A fierce confrontation took place between Brazilian canoeists and a patrol of the Border Police and Customs of Guyana.

Yesterday afternoon, the French police are carrying out a control operation on the Oyapock River, as part of the border closure and compliance with health measures.

According to the story of the French authorities, the police decided to board a canoe which was sailing on the Oyapock. On board three men of Brazilian nationality. The latter then try to escape control.

A first violent confrontation on the river

The PAF pursues them but the pilot of the Brazilian pirogue turns around and rushes towards the French authorities’ boat. On two occasions, he collided with the PAF boat. One of the French police officers fell into the water during the first shock. Two maneuvers that would be voluntary, according to the police.





After the second shock, one of the French police officers takes out his weapon and does the usual somations. But the Brazilian canoe manages to pull away and escape.

This first very violent approach on the river is followed by a second episode, a few hours later, on land in Saint-Georges. Back in the Guyanese town, the police spotted a man on the banks, whom they identified as one of the passengers in the canoe in question.

An arrest in Saint-Georges

They then decide to proceed with the arrest. An operation also quite violent as evidenced by certain videos which are already circulating on social networks: the man struggles, one of the police officers is bitten.

The man is finally overpowered, arrested and taken into police custody. He is referred to the Cayenne prosecutor’s office today, Sunday afternoon.

An investigation is still underway to find out the reasons and circumstances of this incident. The other two Brazilians involved are still wanted. For the moment, in view of the known elements, the perpetrators of this offense would have no connection with trafficking at the border (gold panning, drugs, etc.).