A “new world” has just been discovered in the inner core of the Earth

Spotted on Space.com

It is a discovery that opens up whole new perspectives. A discovery that revolutionizes our conception of the heart of our planet: the inner core of the Earth is not a solid ball made of an iron alloy, as scientists have long thought. This nucleus is in fact relatively soft, pasty, as shown in new research, published on September 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors.

In their study, the geophysicists analyzed the seismic waves generated during earthquakes in order to create a kind of scanner of the globe and its depths. Problem: By observing the behavior of underground vibrations coming into contact with the various underground components, the scientists realized that something was wrong. The data collected did not match the widely accepted assumption by the community that the Earth’s inner core was, through and through, solid. “We have discovered a whole new hidden world.”Seismologist and research team member Jessica Irving told Live Science.





This whole new world would actually be made up of different consistencies of iron, from very hard metal to semi-soft metal, even liquid in some places. On its surface, the core would even have pasty iron pockets, says Space.com.

This discovery is not only fundamental to our understanding of how the Earth works: it also allows us to better understand the relationship between a planet’s core and its magnetic activity in general. Because if on Earth, the magnetic field is generated by the movements of molten iron from the outer core of our planet, the inner core, which interests us here, is still important. It would help in particular to modify this field, adds the scientific media.

Little by little, scientists are able to unravel the secrets of this ardent heart, where it is far too hot to venture. In June 2021, for example, they discovered that the Earth’s inner core is growing unevenly and abnormally under Indonesia. A strange and unexplained phenomenon, which shows the extent of the mysteries still hiding the center of our planet.