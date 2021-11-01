A new XXL contender for Kamara!

Again captain against Clermont, the young Marseille Boubacar Kamara has only a few months of contract with Olympique de Marseille. Its future remains more than ever. A departure at the end of the season is more relevant than ever. All the more so a new suitor and not the least could position himself

It has been a few months since the Kamara file has been animating the news of the Olympique de Marseille. While his contract with the Marseille club will end in June 2022, a contract extension still does not appear to be on the agenda.

Recently, Foot Mercato announced that the player trained at OM intended to extend his contract in order to offer the club the possibility of recovering a transfer fee. What is certain is that he should be in great demand during the next transfer window knowing that he will be able to choose his future club from January.

And now Bayern!

Newcastle, Arsenal and AC Milan are said to be among the contenders. The Italian club sees in him the perfect replacement for Franck Kessié. The Ivorian could leave AC Milan very soon and so it will take an additional element in the midfield.

This Monday, the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano indicates that Bayern Munich is also following this issue very closely. The German club would indeed follow the performance of Marseille for several years and could thus manifest itself.



I would advise Kamara to extend – Nasri

In our Marseille Foot Debate broadcast this Monday, Samir Nasri, the former Marseille player who found himself in the situation of Boubacar Kamara before joining Arsenal gave the boy a piece of advice. He asks him to extend his contract in Marseille.

“I would advise Kamara to extend. You will be put forward more than in a club in the middle of the table in PL. And this is your club, there is a good project. You’re in your twenties, you’ll earn money in your career. ” Samir nasri– Source: FCM (10/25/21)