a radical decision would have been taken for Eden Hazard!

Carlo Ancelotti has taken over the reins of Real Madrid for a few months now, and a message seems quite clear in terms of his choice of men on the pitch. Eden Hazard is not at all one of his priorities. Plagued by injuries and unable to find his best level, the Belgian winger does not impose himself in the eyes of the Italian coach who prefers Vinicius or Rodrygo.

Hazard is on the transfer list

As a result, a decision is needed and Real Madrid would have taken it according to ABC. Eden Hazard would indeed have been placed on the transfer list, hoping to be able to pull off a nice sale with the Belgian winger, whether it is this winter or next summer, according to the wishes of the player.

According to the same source, Eden Hazard would keep a good odds in the Premier League and several clubs, including Chelsea, would be in line to try to revive the Belgian winger whose adventure in Madrid has never been successful …



