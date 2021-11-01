More

    a Rennes best dribbler in the championship ahead of Neymar and Mbappé!

    Ligue 1 has just concluded its 12th day of the 2021-2022 season last night with a success for OM on the lawn of Clermont. And while after already 12 rounds of matches, we find PSG well ahead of Nice, 2nd, and OM, 3rd, it is on the other hand a Rennais who currently dominates the ranking of the best dribblers. According to the data provided by the Football Observatory (CIES), it is Kamaldeen Sulemana, summer recruit from Stade Rennais, who is at the top of this nice ranking, while Neymar, who has been very criticized since the start of season, is 2nd!

    This ranking brings together the best dribblers from the five major European championships, with a ranking dominated by Adama Traoré, the Spanish international from Wolverhampton, author of a success of 11.24 successful dribbles every 100 minutes. But at the level of Ligue 1, Sulemana is therefore first, with 6.44 successful dribbles every 100 minutes. He does better than Neymar, 2nd with 6.28 successful dribbles, while Sofiane Boufal is 3rd with 5.52 successful dribbles, while Kylian Mbappé is 4th with 5.33 successful dribbles. Sulemana is therefore in great shape since her arrival in Rennes and is thus at the top of a nice ranking at the level of the French championship.


